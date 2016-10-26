Emma Willis teases new The Voice twist

The Voice will have a new twist for this series, host Emma Willis has revealed

Open auditions for the show kicked off in Manchester on Tuesday (18Oct16), with returning judges Tom Jones and will.i.am joined by newbies Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

And as well as the new faces on the panel, the format of the show has been given an update for its move from the BBC to ITV, Emma told Digital Spy.

“If you don’t push your button for a contestant, you don’t get to see them,” she explained. “So only the people who press the button get to see who it is, so if no one turns, no one sees who sung.”

While the twist might seem harsh, Emma thinks it will be “good for the show” because it will allow the judges to be more critical. It also follows the format of other versions of The Voice around the world, which the mother-of-three believes indicates it will be successful for the U.K. version as well.

“I think it is good – they do it in other territories on The Voice around the world, and it instigates different chat between the coaches,” she continued.

“When they see someone who hasn’t turned, it’s very apologetic. But if they haven’t seen that person and don’t have to interact directly, it’s a bit more ‘that was a little bit off key’, where they might not have said having seen them. So I think it’s a good thing for the show.”

The BBC show saw the judges turn their chairs around after each act’s performance – regardless of whether or not they pushed their button indicating they’d like the singer on their team.

The Voice will air on ITV next year (17).

© Cover Media