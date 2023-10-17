Emigrant Support Programme grants announced

The government of Ireland have announced their Emgirant Support Programme grants for 2023.
A total of £6,230,284 has been disbursed among 107 organisations.
The biggest award goes to the London Irish Centre in Camden which gets £713, 230.
There are 16 organisations getting more than £100,000.
Here are the top 16 grants.
1. London Irish Centre – £713,230
2. Irish in Britain £400,000
3. Irish Community Care – £397,025
4. Birmingham Irish Association £285,684
5. Leeds Irish Health and Homes £252,500
6. Irish Community Care Manchester £245,500
7. Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith £235,000
8. Irish Community Services £234,000
9. Luton Irish Forum £209,855
10. Ashford Place £204,180
11. Icap £201,338
12. Irish Elderly Advice Network £163,000
(also – Irish Pensioners’ Choir £10,500)
13. Southwark Irish Pensioners £150,726
14. The Traveller Movement £134,000
15. Lewisham Irish Community Centre £105,313
16. The Emerald Centre £100,755
Ireland’s Diaspora Minister Seán Fleming TD met members of the Irish community in Britain at the Embassy of Ireland to disburse £6.23 million in grants under the annual Emigrant Support Programme.
The largest single grant, by far, went to the London Irish Centre in Camden which received more than £700,000.
Mr Fleming said the Irish community in Britain “is still the largest Irish-born community outside of Ireland”.
He continued: “It is so important that the Irish Government, on behalf of the Irish people, continues to support our communities across England, Scotland and Wales and stays connected to Irish people who have made their home in Britain.
“There is virtually no aspect of British life that has not been enriched by contributions from the Irish community, whether it is through sport, music or community life.
“The Irish Government remains committed to supporting and engaging with the fantastic Irish community in Britain, as it has done since 1984.”
Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, which is in charge of the grants, says more than £32m has been given to Irish orgnisations in Britain in the past five years.
It says the main focus for funding under the Emigrant Support Programme remains frontline welfare service providers that support elderly Irish emigrants, and other vulnerable members of our communities worldwide.
It adds: “In more recent years the programme has also recognised the importance of strong and active Irish communities, funding projects which foster a sense of community, promoting vibrant networks and a sense of Irishness among the Irish abroad.”
|
2023 Emigrant Support ProgrammeFunding Allocated to Organisations in Britain
|
Organisation Name
|
Total Funding Allocated£GBP
|Acton Homeless Concern Emmaus House and The Damien Centre
|
15,200
|Age UK HHB
|
11,550
|Ashford Place
|
204,180
|Bell Farm Christian Centre
|
9,000
|Birmingham Irish Association
|
285,684
|Birmingham Tradfest Ltd.
|
5,000
|Bolton Irish Centre
|
10,400
|Bradford Irish Society
|
5,500
|Brent Centre for Young people
|
22,000
|Brent Irish Advisory Service
|
147,144
|Brian Boru Club
|
13,200
|Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange
|
5,000
|Ceann Creige Hurling & Camogie Club
|
2,000
|Conradh na Gaeilge Glaschú
|
47,776
|Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain
|
4,500
|Corby Young At Heart
|
15,700
|Coventry Irish Society
|
93,000
|Derby St Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee
|
2,600
|Digital Irish – London Chapter
|
7,000
|Emerald Circle Club
|
5,000
|Emerald Seniors Citizens Group
|
4,000
|Feith an Cheoil School of Traditional Music
|
13,000
|Forgotten Irish Group Manchester
|
8,000
|Fréa
|
93,315
|Friends, Families and Travellers
|
55,000
|GATE Herts
|
28,000
|Green Curtain Theatre
|
2,550
|Gypsies and Travellers Wales
|
17,236
|Halifax and District Irish Society
|
6,500
|Haslingden Davitt IDL Club:The Land League
|
4,800
|HCYC
|
12,000
|Huddersfield Irish Centre
|
4,000
|Huddersfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Association
|
4,950
|IamIrish ( IamI.ltd )
|
78,000
|icap – Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy
|
201,338
|Irish Arts Foundation Leeds
|
41,500
|Irish Chaplaincy in Britain
|
271,350
|Irish Community Care
|
397,025
|Irish Community Care Manchester
|
245,500
|Irish Community Services
|
234,000
|Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith
|
235,000
|Irish Democratic League of Great Britain
|
3,700
|Irish Diaspora Foundation
|
15,000
|Irish Elderly Advice Network
|
163,000
|Irish Film London
|
28,800
|Irish Heritage Charity
|
13,000
|Irish In Britain
|
400,000
|Irish Literary Society
|
5,000
|Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL)
|
28,500
|Irish Pensioners Forum of East London
|
5,000
|Irish Studies Workshop and Library
|
3,000
|Irish Tuesday Group
|
10,500
|Jersey Irish Society
|
6,400
|Kilburn Irish Pensioners
|
5,000
|Leeds GATE
|
86,767
|Leeds Irish Centre
|
6,600
|Leeds Irish Health and Homes
|
252,500
|Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade
|
10,000
|Leicestershire GATE
|
27,500
|Lewisham Irish Community Centre
|
105,313
|Little Ireland Arts Collective
|
2,000
|Liverpool Irish Centre
|
48,750
|Liverpool Irish Festival
|
27,874
|London Gypsies and Travellers
|
91,000
|London Irish Centre
|
713,230
|London Irish LGBT Network
|
490
|London Irish Walking Football Club
|
3,400
|Luton Irish Forum
|
209,855
|Manchester Irish Education Group
|
1,600
|Manchester Irish Language Group
|
480
|Manchester Irish Writers
|
3,000
|Mansfield & Dukeries Irish Association
|
7,450
|Milton Keynes Irish Centre
|
6,440
|Milton Keynes Irish Welfare Support Group
|
5,000
|NOAH Enterprise
|
49,000
|Northampton Irish Support Group
|
45,000
|Nottingham Irish centre/ Golden Shamrock Club
|
9,000
|Nottingham St Patricks Day Festival
|
6,500
|Portsmouth Irish Society
|
4,000
|Republic of Ireland Walking Football Association
|
4,275
|Safe Start Foundation
|
59,325
|SanKTus
|
29,384
|Sheffield Irish Association
|
3,850
|SIFA Fireside
|
14,000
|Solace Women’s Aid
|
35,000
|South London Irish Association Ltd
|
13,000
|Southwark Irish Pensioners Project
|
150,726
|Southwark Travellers Action Group (STAG)
|
57,000
|Strange Fish Theatre Company
|
3,500
|TGPCymru Travelling Ahead
|
31,409
|The Aisling Project
|
80,000
|The Benefit Advice Shop
|
5,000
|The Benevolent Society of St Patrick
|
5,500
|The Emerald Centre
|
100,755
|The Irish Club Warrington
|
7,500
|The Irish in the UK TV
|
12,000
|The Irish Pensioners Choir
|
10,500
|The Maya Centre
|
32,496
|The Passage
|
35,000
|The Traveller Movement
|
134,000
|Tyneside Irish Centre Ltd
|
34,150
|Tyneside Irish Cultural Society Ltd
|
61,805
|W.E. Irish
|
15,000
|Wake The Beast
|
4,000
|West Hampstead Women’s Centre
|
10,000
|Women’s Irish Network
|
7,462
|York Irish Association
|
4,500
|
Total
|
£6,239,284
The Emigrant Support Programme funding year runs from 1 July – 30 June. Further details can be found on www.dfa.ie.