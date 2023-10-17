Home News Community Emigrant Support Programme grants announced

Emigrant Support Programme grants announced

By
David Hennessy
-
TD Sean Fleming.

The government of Ireland have announced their Emgirant Support Programme grants for 2023.

A total of £6,230,284 has been disbursed among 107 organisations.

The biggest award goes to the London Irish Centre in Camden which gets £713, 230.

There are 16 organisations getting more than £100,000.

Here are the top 16 grants.

1.    London Irish Centre – £713,230 

2.    Irish in Britain £400,000 

3.    Irish Community Care – £397,025 

4.    Birmingham Irish Association £285,684 

5.    Leeds Irish Health and Homes £252,500 

6.    Irish Community Care Manchester £245,500 

7.    Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith £235,000 

8.    Irish Community Services £234,000 

9.    Luton Irish Forum £209,855 

10.            Ashford Place £204,180 

11.            Icap £201,338 

12.            Irish Elderly Advice Network £163,000 

      (also – Irish Pensioners’ Choir £10,500) 

13.            Southwark Irish Pensioners £150,726 

14.            The Traveller Movement £134,000 

15.            Lewisham Irish Community Centre  £105,313 

16.            The Emerald Centre £100,755 

Ireland’s Diaspora Minister Seán Fleming TD met members of the Irish community in Britain at the Embassy of Ireland to disburse £6.23 million in grants under the annual Emigrant Support Programme.

The largest single grant, by far, went to the London Irish Centre in Camden which received more than £700,000.

Mr Fleming said the Irish community in Britain “is still the largest Irish-born community outside of Ireland”.

He continued: “It is so important that the Irish Government, on behalf of the Irish people, continues to support our communities across England, Scotland and Wales and stays connected to Irish people who have made their home in Britain.

“There is virtually no aspect of British life that has not been enriched by contributions from the Irish community, whether it is through sport, music or community life.

“The Irish Government remains committed to supporting and engaging with the fantastic Irish community in Britain, as it has done since 1984.”

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, which is in charge of the grants, says more than £32m has been given to Irish orgnisations in Britain in the past five years.

It says the main focus for funding under the Emigrant Support Programme remains frontline welfare service providers that support elderly Irish emigrants, and other vulnerable members of our communities worldwide. 

It adds: “In more recent years the programme has also recognised the importance of strong and active Irish communities, funding projects which foster a sense of community, promoting vibrant networks and a sense of Irishness among the Irish abroad.”

 

2023 Emigrant Support ProgrammeFunding Allocated to Organisations in Britain

Organisation Name

Total Funding Allocated£GBP
Acton Homeless Concern Emmaus House and The Damien Centre

15,200
Age UK HHB

11,550
Ashford Place

204,180
Bell Farm Christian Centre

9,000
Birmingham Irish Association

285,684
Birmingham Tradfest Ltd.

5,000
Bolton Irish Centre

10,400
Bradford Irish Society

5,500
Brent Centre for Young people

22,000
Brent Irish Advisory Service

147,144
Brian Boru Club

13,200
Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange

5,000
Ceann Creige Hurling & Camogie Club

2,000
Conradh na Gaeilge Glaschú

47,776
Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain

4,500
Corby Young At Heart

15,700
Coventry Irish Society

93,000
Derby St Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee

2,600
Digital Irish – London Chapter

7,000
Emerald Circle Club

5,000
Emerald Seniors Citizens Group

4,000
Feith an Cheoil School of Traditional Music

13,000
Forgotten Irish Group Manchester

8,000
Fréa

93,315
Friends, Families and Travellers

55,000
GATE Herts

28,000
Green Curtain Theatre

2,550
Gypsies and Travellers Wales

17,236
Halifax and District Irish Society

6,500
Haslingden Davitt IDL Club:The Land League

4,800
HCYC

12,000
Huddersfield Irish Centre

4,000
Huddersfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Association

4,950
IamIrish ( IamI.ltd )

78,000
icap – Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy

201,338
Irish Arts Foundation Leeds

41,500
Irish Chaplaincy in Britain

271,350
Irish Community Care

397,025
Irish Community Care Manchester

245,500
Irish Community Services

234,000
Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith

235,000
Irish Democratic League of Great Britain

3,700
Irish Diaspora Foundation

15,000
Irish Elderly Advice Network

163,000
Irish Film London

28,800
Irish Heritage Charity

13,000
Irish In Britain

400,000
Irish Literary Society

5,000
Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL)

28,500
Irish Pensioners Forum of East London

5,000
Irish Studies Workshop and Library

3,000
Irish Tuesday Group

10,500
Jersey Irish Society

6,400
Kilburn Irish Pensioners

5,000
Leeds GATE

86,767
Leeds Irish Centre

6,600
Leeds Irish Health and Homes

252,500
Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade

10,000
Leicestershire GATE

27,500
Lewisham Irish Community Centre

105,313
Little Ireland Arts Collective

2,000
Liverpool Irish Centre

48,750
Liverpool Irish Festival

27,874
London Gypsies and Travellers

91,000
London Irish Centre

713,230
London Irish LGBT Network

490
London Irish Walking Football Club

3,400
Luton Irish Forum

209,855
Manchester Irish Education Group

1,600
Manchester Irish Language Group

480
Manchester Irish Writers

3,000
Mansfield & Dukeries Irish Association

7,450
Milton Keynes Irish Centre

6,440
Milton Keynes Irish Welfare Support Group

5,000
NOAH Enterprise

49,000
Northampton Irish Support Group

45,000
Nottingham Irish centre/ Golden Shamrock Club

9,000
Nottingham St Patricks Day Festival

6,500
Portsmouth Irish Society

4,000
Republic of Ireland Walking Football Association

4,275
Safe Start Foundation

59,325
SanKTus

29,384
Sheffield Irish Association

3,850
SIFA Fireside

14,000
Solace Women’s Aid

35,000
South London Irish Association Ltd

13,000
Southwark Irish Pensioners Project

150,726
Southwark Travellers Action Group (STAG)

57,000
Strange Fish Theatre Company

3,500
TGPCymru Travelling Ahead

31,409
The Aisling Project

80,000
The Benefit Advice Shop

5,000
The Benevolent Society of St Patrick

5,500
The Emerald Centre

100,755
The Irish Club Warrington

7,500
The Irish in the UK TV

12,000
The Irish Pensioners Choir

10,500
The Maya Centre

32,496
The Passage

35,000
The Traveller Movement

134,000
Tyneside Irish Centre Ltd

34,150
Tyneside Irish Cultural Society Ltd

61,805
W.E. Irish

15,000
Wake The Beast

4,000
West Hampstead Women’s Centre

10,000
Women’s Irish Network

7,462
York Irish Association

4,500

Total

£6,239,284

The Emigrant Support Programme funding year runs from 1 July – 30 June. Further details can be found on www.dfa.ie.

David Hennessy