Emigrant Support Programme grants announced

The government of Ireland have announced their Emgirant Support Programme grants for 2023.

A total of £6,230,284 has been disbursed among 107 organisations.

The biggest award goes to the London Irish Centre in Camden which gets £713, 230.

There are 16 organisations getting more than £100,000.

Here are the top 16 grants.

1. London Irish Centre – £713,230

2. Irish in Britain £400,000

3. Irish Community Care – £397,025

4. Birmingham Irish Association £285,684

5. Leeds Irish Health and Homes £252,500

6. Irish Community Care Manchester £245,500

- Advertisement -

7. Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith £235,000

8. Irish Community Services £234,000

9. Luton Irish Forum £209,855

10. Ashford Place £204,180

11. Icap £201,338

12. Irish Elderly Advice Network £163,000

(also – Irish Pensioners’ Choir £10,500)

13. Southwark Irish Pensioners £150,726

14. The Traveller Movement £134,000

15. Lewisham Irish Community Centre £105,313

16. The Emerald Centre £100,755

Ireland’s Diaspora Minister Seán Fleming TD met members of the Irish community in Britain at the Embassy of Ireland to disburse £6.23 million in grants under the annual Emigrant Support Programme.

The largest single grant, by far, went to the London Irish Centre in Camden which received more than £700,000.

Mr Fleming said the Irish community in Britain “is still the largest Irish-born community outside of Ireland”.

He continued: “It is so important that the Irish Government, on behalf of the Irish people, continues to support our communities across England, Scotland and Wales and stays connected to Irish people who have made their home in Britain.

“There is virtually no aspect of British life that has not been enriched by contributions from the Irish community, whether it is through sport, music or community life.



“The Irish Government remains committed to supporting and engaging with the fantastic Irish community in Britain, as it has done since 1984.”

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, which is in charge of the grants, says more than £32m has been given to Irish orgnisations in Britain in the past five years.

It says the main focus for funding under the Emigrant Support Programme remains frontline welfare service providers that support elderly Irish emigrants, and other vulnerable members of our communities worldwide.

It adds: “In more recent years the programme has also recognised the importance of strong and active Irish communities, funding projects which foster a sense of community, promoting vibrant networks and a sense of Irishness among the Irish abroad.”

2023 Emigrant Support Programme

Funding Allocated to Organisations in Britain Organisation Name Total Funding Allocated

£GBP Acton Homeless Concern Emmaus House and The Damien Centre 15,200 Age UK HHB 11,550 Ashford Place 204,180 Bell Farm Christian Centre 9,000 Birmingham Irish Association 285,684 Birmingham Tradfest Ltd. 5,000 Bolton Irish Centre 10,400 Bradford Irish Society 5,500 Brent Centre for Young people 22,000 Brent Irish Advisory Service 147,144 Brian Boru Club 13,200 Causeway: Ireland Scotland Business Exchange 5,000 Ceann Creige Hurling & Camogie Club 2,000 Conradh na Gaeilge Glaschú 47,776 Conradh na Gaeilge i Londain 4,500 Corby Young At Heart 15,700 Coventry Irish Society 93,000 Derby St Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee 2,600 Digital Irish – London Chapter 7,000 Emerald Circle Club 5,000 Emerald Seniors Citizens Group 4,000 Feith an Cheoil School of Traditional Music 13,000 Forgotten Irish Group Manchester 8,000 Fréa 93,315 Friends, Families and Travellers 55,000 GATE Herts 28,000 Green Curtain Theatre 2,550 Gypsies and Travellers Wales 17,236 Halifax and District Irish Society 6,500 Haslingden Davitt IDL Club:The Land League 4,800 HCYC 12,000 Huddersfield Irish Centre 4,000 Huddersfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Association 4,950 IamIrish ( IamI.ltd ) 78,000 icap – Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy 201,338 Irish Arts Foundation Leeds 41,500 Irish Chaplaincy in Britain 271,350 Irish Community Care 397,025 Irish Community Care Manchester 245,500 Irish Community Services 234,000 Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith 235,000 Irish Democratic League of Great Britain 3,700 Irish Diaspora Foundation 15,000 Irish Elderly Advice Network 163,000 Irish Film London 28,800 Irish Heritage Charity 13,000 Irish In Britain 400,000 Irish Literary Society 5,000 Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL) 28,500 Irish Pensioners Forum of East London 5,000 Irish Studies Workshop and Library 3,000 Irish Tuesday Group 10,500 Jersey Irish Society 6,400 Kilburn Irish Pensioners 5,000 Leeds GATE 86,767 Leeds Irish Centre 6,600 Leeds Irish Health and Homes 252,500 Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade 10,000 Leicestershire GATE 27,500 Lewisham Irish Community Centre 105,313 Little Ireland Arts Collective 2,000 Liverpool Irish Centre 48,750 Liverpool Irish Festival 27,874 London Gypsies and Travellers 91,000 London Irish Centre 713,230 London Irish LGBT Network 490 London Irish Walking Football Club 3,400 Luton Irish Forum 209,855 Manchester Irish Education Group 1,600 Manchester Irish Language Group 480 Manchester Irish Writers 3,000 Mansfield & Dukeries Irish Association 7,450 Milton Keynes Irish Centre 6,440 Milton Keynes Irish Welfare Support Group 5,000 NOAH Enterprise 49,000 Northampton Irish Support Group 45,000 Nottingham Irish centre/ Golden Shamrock Club 9,000 Nottingham St Patricks Day Festival 6,500 Portsmouth Irish Society 4,000 Republic of Ireland Walking Football Association 4,275 Safe Start Foundation 59,325 SanKTus 29,384 Sheffield Irish Association 3,850 SIFA Fireside 14,000 Solace Women’s Aid 35,000 South London Irish Association Ltd 13,000 Southwark Irish Pensioners Project 150,726 Southwark Travellers Action Group (STAG) 57,000 Strange Fish Theatre Company 3,500 TGPCymru Travelling Ahead 31,409 The Aisling Project 80,000 The Benefit Advice Shop 5,000 The Benevolent Society of St Patrick 5,500 The Emerald Centre 100,755 The Irish Club Warrington 7,500 The Irish in the UK TV 12,000 The Irish Pensioners Choir 10,500 The Maya Centre 32,496 The Passage 35,000 The Traveller Movement 134,000 Tyneside Irish Centre Ltd 34,150 Tyneside Irish Cultural Society Ltd 61,805 W.E. Irish 15,000 Wake The Beast 4,000 West Hampstead Women’s Centre 10,000 Women’s Irish Network 7,462 York Irish Association 4,500 Total £6,239,284 The Emigrant Support Programme funding year runs from 1 July – 30 June. Further details can be found on www.dfa.ie.