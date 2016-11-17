Eddie Redmayne on Taylor Swift

Eddie Redmayne: ‘Taylor Swift was amazing in Les Miserables audition’

Taylor Swift was “amazing” in her audition for Les Miserables, according to actor Eddie Redmayne.

The Oscar winner played Marius Pontmercy in the 2012 musical film and the popstar auditioned to play Eponine, who is in love with Marius, but she lost out on the role to unknown theatre actress Samantha Barks.

Eddie has now revealed he got to sing with Taylor in her audition and that he was blown away by her talent.

“She auditioned for Les Miserables and she was amazing in the audition,” he said on U.S. show Watch What Happens Live. “We got to sing together, which was a big moment for me… She was extraordinary.”

The British actor was linked to the 26-year-old in 2012, with reports suggesting they embarked on a romance after meeting at the audition and she was reportedly spotted attending a play he was starring in. Eddie previously denied the rumours, calling it “absolute nonsense”.

He was asked about the speculation during a caller phone-in on the U.S. show and replied, “I absolutely can put the rumours to rest. I never went out on a date with Taylor Swift.”

Eddie was also asked about his Les Miserables co-star Anne Hathaway and why she received so much hate during the awards season in which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role and he admitted he didn’t understand the negativity aimed at her because she’s “formidable”.

“I think she was kind of extraordinary in that film. It was an amazing thing,” he explained. “We were doing it live and it was the first time any of us had done it. One person would go and sing live for the first time and come and sort of report back how it had gone. She basically educated the rest of us on how to do it.”

