Ed Sheeran shuts down Galway

Ed Sheeran shuts Galway streets

Ed Sheeran shoots music video for Galway Girl in Galway locations

The 26 year old international superstar caused quite a stir in Galway, with excited crowds of fans shutting down streets outside the Salthill House, where he was shooting.

Social media was a wash with photos and videos showing the extent of the reaction from locals. Some fans hung out of windows trying to catch a glimpse of the Shape of You singer.

Sheeran thanked the people of Galway, calling them “wonderful.”

Galway Girl is the third song from his 2017 album entitled “÷” to get a release. No doubt Irish fans will be first to download the video once it’s been released.

However, not everyone is bowled over by the ginger haired singer’s latest efforts, with some people reportedly finding the traditional Irish elements of his song “insincere” and “tacky”.

