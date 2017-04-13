Ed Sheeran shuts down Galway
Ed Sheeran shoots music video for Galway Girl in Galway locations
The 26 year old international superstar caused quite a stir in Galway, with excited crowds of fans shutting down streets outside the Salthill House, where he was shooting.
Social media was a wash with photos and videos showing the extent of the reaction from locals. Some fans hung out of windows trying to catch a glimpse of the Shape of You singer.
Outside O’Connors in Salthill while Ed Sheeran films his new video inside. Didn’t get to see him tho #galwaygirl pic.twitter.com/Iykteiz9ZQ
— Lisa Hynes (@Hynsie) April 11, 2017
Ed Sheeran is in Galway today shooting his video of #galwaygirl Failte Ed! @oconnors #salthill pic.twitter.com/Z4MJX51VbB
— JECairnesSchool NUIG (@NUIGCairnes) April 11, 2017
We were going for a pint in O’Connors but some lad @edsheeran is holding up the pub. #sheeranout #galway #galway pic.twitter.com/ehGKN0DylC
— Rofi James (@Rofi_James) April 11, 2017
Ed Sheeran is in a pub in Galway & the entire city is out singing his songs together in Eyre Square & you'd swear we just won the World Cup
— ÓR (@ONiRuaidh) April 11, 2017
Sheeran thanked the people of Galway, calling them “wonderful.”
Galway Girl is the third song from his 2017 album entitled “÷” to get a release. No doubt Irish fans will be first to download the video once it’s been released.
However, not everyone is bowled over by the ginger haired singer’s latest efforts, with some people reportedly finding the traditional Irish elements of his song “insincere” and “tacky”.
I am rarely given to wanton hyperbole, but Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl is unquestionably a contender for most horrendous record ever made.
— Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) April 3, 2017
