Ed Sheeran’s search for Galway Girl

Ed Sheeran has included a traditional Irish song on his latest album, despite his label’s attempts to block it.

The 26-year-old believes Galway Girl – an original folk fusion track rather than a cover of Steve Earle’s famous number – will appeal to those around the world with Irish links.

But he explained how the label was “really, really against” the song because they felt it wouldn’t be of interest to fans of his music.

“They were really, really against Galway Girl, because apparently folk music isn’t cool,” he told The Guardian. “But there’s 400 million people in the world that say they’re Irish, even if they’re not Irish.

“You meet them in America all the time: ‘I’m a quarter Irish and I’m from Donegal.’ And those type of people are going to f******g love it.

“My argument was always: well, the Corrs sold 20 million records. The label would say, ‘Oh the Corrs, that was years ago,’ but who’s tried it since the Corrs?”

The song speaks of a girl from Galway on Grafton Street in Dublin and also makes reference to a céilídh, Guinness and Jameson’s whiskey.

Sheeran hopes to benefit from the “gap” in the market for folk tunes and makes use of a trad band from Belfast, Beoga, in the song.