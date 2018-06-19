Photos: Ed Sheeran lights up Camden’s London Irish Centre

June 19, 2018

Ed Sheeran and Dermot O’Leary lead the celebrations at London Irish Centre in Camden

Ed Sheeran delighted fans and the Irish community at this sold out fundraiser in Camden as he took to the stage, first in conversation with the centre’s patron Dermot O’Leary, and then for a very special live performance.

Earlier this week he spoke to The Irish Times “My Irish heritage is something of which I’ve always been proud of, so this concert feels like a natural fit.”

“I love what the London Irish Centre Charity do in terms of being at the heart of championing Irish culture and community in London.

“I’m hoping that people like Dermot O’Leary, myself and others can help them get their voice heard. We’re all very excited about the summer 2018 show – this is going to be something very special.”

Second-generation Irish X-Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary hosted the night, which also featured DJ Annie Mac, Lisa Hannigan, Loah and poet Stephen James Smith.

Saville AV handled the AV and lighting on the night which transformed the Irish Centre into a professional venue and was a huge hit with the crowd.

Attendees on the night took to social media to share their experiences:



For more information on the centre visit: www.londonirishcentre.org

