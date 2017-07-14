Sheeran sells 300,000 tickets for 2018 Irish concerts

Ed Sheeran has sold out the seven shows he has booked in Ireland next year in less than 48 hours, breaking the number of tickets ever sold in Ireland in just one day.

Over 300,000 tickets for the 26-year-old’s shows in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Galway’s Pearse Stadium, Dublin’s Phoenix Park and the Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast next May, were sold altogether.

A spokesperson for Aiken Promotions said over the weekend: “Aiken Promotions would also like to say a special word of thanks to the 70 Ticketmaster outlets who were able to, in a correct and safe manner, look after all the queues around the country.

“A very special word of thanks to all of Ed’s management team and to Ed Sheeran himself, who today has created history, with the record breaking number of tickets he has sold, in just one day, for his Irish Tour.

Unbelievable excitement

“By choosing to bring his incredible new show around Ireland, Ed has created unbelievable excitement all over the country.

“His fans have embraced this with wide open arms, buying tickets in unprecedented numbers and in doing so, have helped to create a little bit of history here in Ireland.”

But touts have jumped on the popularity of the singer, by already posting tickets on resale websites at huge mar-up prices, with some demanding €500 (£442) already.

The concert promoters had tried to deal with this before though, as concertgoers must present the credit card used to buy the tickets at the gig, along with photo ID, in order to stop touts selling them on for huge profits.

Touts

A spokesman said: “Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using secondary ticketing websites for profit.

“On this tour, any tickets that are resold will not be valid – this means no profit to touts and no one getting ripped off.

“On all the stadium dates you will be required to bring your tickets, booking confirmation and credit card, plus a valid form of ID or you will not be granted entry to the show.”

