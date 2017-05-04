Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl Video Drops

Saoirse Ronan stars in Ed Sheeran’s latest music video for Galway Girl

The 23 year old, double Academy Award nominated Irish actress, who last year shone in Brooklyn plays Sheeran’s “pretty little Galway Girl” in the video.

Shot last month at multiple venues across Galway city, the video is captured largely by Sheeran himself. It depicts a night out in Galway, starting off when he chances upon Ronan as she dances on a bar in a typical Irish pub, the City of Tribes.

The pair make their way from pub to pub, stopping off at a tattoo parlour and also collecting some bikes along the way.

It was later revealed that the real tattoo Sheeran was given in the video, was purposely misspelled by Ronan as a practical joke.

In a later scene, Sheeran accidentally hits the local tough guy, played by Love/Hate’s Peter Coonan, with a wayward dart. Further cameos are played by Galway based comedian Tommy Tiernan and his co-presenter Hector Ó hEochagáin. The pair are briefly seen ‘having the chats’ over a pint in the gent’s.

The video announcement was made this morning by the ginger “Shape of You” star himself via his Twitter account.

Sheeran described working with the Oscar-nominated Brooklyn star as “phenomenal”.

“I was shooting some of the video myself at some points where I’m holding the camera,” he recounted.

“She, off-screen, is normal and just like a cool person and as soon as the camera goes on her she just turns…

“It was a really phenomenal thing to watch. I’ve never really seen a young actor or actress that good. She’s really talented.”

He also admitted that he had considered alternative names for the song, considering the existence of the popular Steve Earle original Galway Girl.

“I tried Portlaoise Girl, tried Limerick Girl, tried Cork Girl. It just doesn’t sing as well as Galway Girl,” he said.

