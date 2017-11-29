Superstar Ed to the rescue

November 29, 2017

Ed Sheeran’s stadium concerts next summer sold out a year in advance but he’ll do an exclusive set at the Irish Centre

Pop music superstar Ed Sheeran has lent his support to a campaign to help provide “care, culture and community” to vulnerable Irish people in London.

In the middle of his huge, sold-out stadium concert tour next summer Ed, who headlined at Glastonbury during the summer, will give an exclusive performance at the London Irish Centre in Camden.

The Camden Centre launched its Christmas Appeal this week supported by TV and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary – whose parents recently retired to their home in Wexford – and by Ed, whose paternal grandparents come from Derry and Wexford.

Sheeran is one of the top selling concert and recording artists in the world. All of his UK and Irish concerts next summer sold out a year in advance – in minutes.

Now supporters of the Irish Centre’s Christmas Appeal will be entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets to a special performance next 19 June by Ed, and others, compered by Dermot O’Leary, at the Camden Centre – right in the middle of his sold-out UK stadium tour.

The Irish Centre’s CEO Sean Kennedy said: “We are hugely excited to be announcing this very special event to kick off our annual Christmas Appeal.

“We are deeply grateful to our patron Dermot O’Leary and our newest supporter, global superstar, Ed Sheeran for supporting our charity’s work with the Irish in London. Please donate generously.

“Every person who donates £10, or more, will be entered into the draw to win a pair of tickets to this very special event.”

Dermot O’Leary, who has been a steadfast supporter of the Centre and its charitable work for a couple of years now, said: “It’s a big honour for me to be patron of the LIC.

“I’m very proud of my Irish heritage, my parents were part of the post war generation of immigrants who came to London to find a new life, so the London Irish community is one that is very close to my heart.

“I’m looking forward to helping LIC both promote Irish culture and to help them with their equally important role of helping the vulnerable in the local community.”

For most Irish people in London, Christmas is a time for family, friends and celebration. For many others, it a challenging time of loneliness, isolation and risk.

Through advice, outreach, befriending and social activities, the London Irish Centre charity provides essential support for those in need.

This Christmas, the charity is asking you to support this important work by donating to the appeal.

Ways to donate:

Online: www.londonirishcentre.org Text: LICC17 £10 to 70070 to donate £10. Cheque/card/cash: Call 020 7916 2222 or post to or visit 50-52 Camden Square, NW1 9XB.

As part of the seasonal appeal, the London Irish Centre will host a range of special events, including ‘Christmas Carols and Craic by Candlelight’ on Tuesday 12 December 12th.

This will be a warm and welcoming evening full of festive cheer, minced pies and mulled wine, followed by a magical carol concert and traditional Irish session.

Tickets are £15/10 from www.londonirishcentre. org. Working from its historic Irish community home in Camden Square, the LIC has been providing community, care and culture at the heart of the Irish community for over 60 years.

London Irish Centre, 50-52 Camden Square, London NW1 9XB.

