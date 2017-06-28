Ed Sheeran announces 2018 Irish dates

Glastonbury to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Ed

Fresh off headlining this year’s Glastonbury Festival, Ed Sheeran has announced that he will play seven shows in Ireland as part of his latest European Tour.

The 26-year-old will perform in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast; kicking things off at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh with shows on 4 and 5 May 2018.

He will then travel to Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast on 9 May before playing at Galway’s Pearse Stadium on 12 and 13 May.

The Irish leg of his tour will finish in Dublin, where he will perform for his devoted fans at Phoenix Park on 16 and 18 May.

Love that @edsheeran is finding ways to stop the touts. No resale tickets allowed at his stadium tour #EdSheeran #StopTheTouts #EdForPM 😍 — Paula (@ms_malinki) June 28, 2017

Sheeran has always been open about his links to Ireland and produced a rousing rendition of ‘Nancy Mulligan’ – which charts the love story of his Irish grandparents – alongside Belfast trad band Beoga at Worthy Farm on Sunday.

In April he played two gigs at Dublin’s 3 Arena, having performed at Croke Park for two nights the previous year and once more the year before that.

The ‘Galway Girl’ singer has undergone a rapid rise to stardom, with his latest album, Divide, having sold over eight million copied in three months.

It has gone six times platinum in the UK and seven times in Ireland and one of the most successful singles from the album, ‘Shape of You’, has been streamed more than 1.5 billion times.

He recently announced that he is working on an already eagerly-anticipated fourth album.

After taking in Ireland, Sheeran will travel to the UK to perform in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, London and Cardiff before moving on to mainland Europe, starting in Amsterdam on 28 June and ending up in Warsaw on 11 August.

Here are the dates for the European stadium tour, tickets on sale Saturday 8th of July -… https://t.co/CIxA7LKXCF — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 28, 2017

Tickets for his Irish dates go on sale from 9am on 8 July.

To combat reselling, entry to any venue will only be granted if the ticket, booking confirmation, credit or debit card and a valid form of ID are provided.

