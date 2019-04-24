Easter March by Republican group condemned

04/24/2019
Members of Saoradh marched in Dublin city Centre to mark the 103rd anniversary of the 1916 Rising (Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

A daylight march by a Republican group affiliated to the New IRA, the dissident terrorist group who have reportedly admitted responsibility for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, was “beneath contempt” and is “an insult to the Irish people”, the Taoiseach has said.

The military-style rally took place outside the GPO in Dublin city last Saturday, less than two days after McKee, a rising journalist and activist, was killed in Derry.

The PSNI have said that they believe the New IRA was responsible. The self-styled dissident group, the Irish News have reported, have admitted responsibility for McKee’s murder. They used a recognisable codeword in their contact with the publication.

Saoradh, an organisation affiliated with the New IRA, caused outrage on Friday after it released a statement describing Ms McKee’s death as an accident. On Saturday, it held a rally in Dublin city centre, sparking condemnation from many on social media.

Saoradh march in Dublin (Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

About 100 people attended, many dressed in green, military-style costumes.

Organisers said it had been planned a month earlier. Gardaí said that the group had not required a permit to assemble.

Paul Kehoe, the defence minister, has described the march as “absolutely absurd”.

“I duly condemn what happened here [on Saturday] during a march. People purporting to be members of some republican army, which they are absolutely not,” he said, adding that the only army in Ireland was the Irish Defence Forces.

“The actions by Saoradh in Dublin this weekend are beneath contempt . . . The right to assemble and march was won by the men and women of 1916 who fought for freedom and the democracy we have today. This weekend they dishonoured their legacy and memory. It was an insult to the Irish people,” Leo Varadkar said, adding that the proclamation “condemns those who in the name of Ireland would dishonour the flag through cowardice or inhumanity”.

Saoradh march in Dublin (Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

Charlie Flanagan, the justice minister, said that the demonstration on Saturday “had been very disturbing”.

“I know that all right-thinking embers of the public are sickened at the sight of a small number of people in paramilitary uniforms, particularly after the horrific killing of a young journalist, Lyra McKee, on Thursday night,” Flanagan said.

By Colin Gannon

You might also be interested in this article

Tributes pour in for journalist shot dead during Derry riots

Related News

Superquinn founder Feargal Quinn passes away aged 82
0 Shares 04/25/2019 in News

Eye-witness account of 1921 Irish club shooting in Manchester
0 Shares 04/25/2019 in Community, News

‘Why in God’s name’ did it take McKee’s murder to unite parties
0 Shares 04/24/2019 in News

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register