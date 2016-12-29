EastEnders for Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow to celebrate 40th anniversary with EastEnders special

Antiques Roadshow will celebrate its 40th series next year (17) with a special EastEnders episode.

The programme is set to mark its anniversary with a tour of iconic spots in the U.K., with the Queen Vic pub in Albert Square one of the chosen destinations. Guests invited down to the pub set, inside BBC’s Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, will bring objects from film, TV, music and theatre to have them valued by experts.

Producer Simon Shaw told The Telegraph that he is hopeful the programme will go down well with viewers, adding: “We tune in quite closely to what our viewers enjoy and watch their feedback, and we know there is a desire for, occasionally, special programmes which focus on one topic.

“I think they’re very revealing, these kinds of stories. They give people an intimate snapshot of often unpublished tales about how well-known productions have come about. I hope our audience will find them revealing and in a warm and charming way be able to see the kind of stories we will be able to share.”

There will also be an episode shot at the Minehead Railway Station, Somerset – the location of the programme’s pilot on 17 May, 1977.

Other locations for the anniversary tour include Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, the favourite summer home of Queen Victoria, and Northern Ireland’s Parliament Buildings & Stormont Estate.

Host Fiona Bruce, who has presented the show since 2008, said of the upcoming anniversary: “Where does the time go? Meeting fantastic people, hearing their stories, going to fabulous locations and, best of all unearthing hidden treasures clearly makes the time fly.

“I hope as many people as possible come along to see us in 2017 at one of our fascinating venues, it’s a great, free day out, you can see behind the scenes of one of your favourite shows, and who knows? We’d love to make your 2017 extra memorable with surprising news about your treasures.”

