€3,000 incentive tempts Irish nurses home

Irish health officials are set to sign off on a deal to lure back nurses from abroad to tackle a shortage in the country. One of the incentives is a €3,000 (£2,570) bonus, that will see nurses get half up front and the second installment after completing 12 months employment.

There were 162 fewer nurses working in health services in Ireland in January compared with December, showing a fall of 135 in staff nurses. It comes as a survey by job website Indeed revealed two-thirds of nursing jobs in A&E departments were still vacant after 60 days.

“Analysis reveals 26 per cent of Ireland-based searches for nursing jobs are going abroad.

The UK, United States and Australia are the most popular countries in which nurses based in Ireland sought employment,” said Indeed.

Although Irish health officials are heading to the UK as part of the drive it appears that, unlike other sectors which have seen an 18 per cent reduction of interest, Brexit is not deterring nursing jobseekers here.

Indeed found little change in the level of searches by nurses in Europe for jobs in the UK.

“This runs counter to the overall trend identified by Indeed since the Brexit referendum, with European interest in working in the UK plummeting by 18pc since January,” it said.

Ireland’s Health Minister Simon Harris revealed plans for another deal which would allow nurses over 55 to work part-time in a pre-retirement deal that wouldn’t affect their pension, to help ease the shortage.

