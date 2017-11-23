Dunlevy scoops double award

November 23, 2017

Katie-George Dunlevy capped a memorable year by winning the University of Brighton Disabled Sports Personality of the Year award and the Freedom Leisure Sports Personality of the Year award at the Sussex Sports Awards.

Dunlevy followed up on her gold and silver medals at the Rio Paralympic Games last year, by winning the World Championships in South Africa in September.

Along with her pilot, Eve McCrystal, Dunlevy competed in two races – the 31km individual time trial and the 85km road race and won both races and secured the rainbow jersey, which is awarded to the new world champions.

Since her success at Rio, Dunlevy has been visiting schools across Sussex with her medals to inspire and share her experiences.

She’s also been educating school children in nutrition and the hard work and dedication needed to achieve such success.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex Chief Executive said: “Katie’s hunger, drive, passion and determination is inspirational to us all.

“We all watched in awe as she competed in Rio last year and then to follow it up with even more success at the World Championships this year speaks volumes about her talent and character.

“It also says a lot about her that she gives up so much time to visit children to help motivate and inspire them, showing them no matter what they are up against it can be overcome. Congratulations Katie – these two awards are totally deserved.”

You might also be interested in this article