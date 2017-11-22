Dunedin have All Ireland in their sights

Dunedin Connolly’s manager Alan Ward reflected with quiet satisfaction on his side’s achievement of winning back-to-back All Britain titles, following Sunday’s victory 1-17 to 1-12 victory over Sean McDermotts.

“After winning the All Britain last year it was always our goal to retain the title and have another go at the All Ireland series,” said Ward, who also helped Dunedin to their first All Britain in 2009.

“It is not always easy to keep focus throughout the year with a lack of competitive action at times and the huge amount of travelling involved for games.

“To that end the lads deserve huge praise for their dedication and commitment and today they reaped the rewards for that hard work.”

Looking forward, Ward who was a club stalwart on the field for many years, feels his charges can progress further in the All Ireland Club Junior Football Championship.

Last year, they secured a narrow three-point victory over Leinster Champions Rosenallis in the quarter-finals, only to bow out to Tyrone’s The Rock by 1-18 to 2-6 with Croke Park within touching distance.

“We came up short last year when we travelled to Tyrone, but this time around we will have the Ulster champions at home in Edinburgh and we would consider ourselves good enough to match anyone at our own venue,” added Ward.

After Sunday’s display, Dunedin Connolly’s have nothing to fear from any opposition.

