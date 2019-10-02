Dublin’s EPIC shortlisted for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction

10/02/2019

Epic, The Irish Emigration Museum, has been shortlisted for the title of World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2019 at the 26th annual World Travel Awards.

It is the only Irish entrant in the finals, and is up against 14 other attractions including The Great Wall of China, The Taj Mahal, Table Mountain and Machu Picchu.

The museum, which is on course to welcome over 300,000 visitors this year, shows the far-reaching influence of Irish people and covers 1,500 years of Irish history.

The museum takes visitors on a journey of emigration from Ireland to the far corners of the globe, including America, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Voting for the award online is now underway. To vote for Epic, visit www.epicchq.com/vote.

Director of Sales and Marketing at Epic Aileesh Carew, said: “The reaction we have experienced since winning the award of Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction earlier this year has been a real reflection of the esteem our visitors and partners hold our museum in.

“We tell the stories of the Irish emigration experience with dignity and care and this is reflected in the thousands of positive reviews our visitors have left us over the past three years.”

The World Travel Awards are considered the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global travel industry. The finals will be held in Oman on 28th November 2019.