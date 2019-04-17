Dublin man left seriously injured in Liverpool

04/17/2019

A Dublin man remains in serious condition after sustaining head injuries after being attacked in Liverpool.

Robert Fitzpatrick, 42, from Finglas in Dublin, was rushed to hospital after being found outside his hotel in Liverpool city centre two weekends ago.

Fitzpatrick had flown into the city with friends and had been planning on attending the Grand National, in Aintree, that Saturday.

He was separated from the group on a night out on the Friday night, found later on the ground in The Strand area in the city with a mysterious head injury with his phone and wallet missing.

He is now in a high dependency unit with swelling to his brain and two shattered eye sockets as his family rushed to his beside, Dublin Live first reported.

Merseyside cops have appealed for information so they can discover exactly what happened to Fitzpatrick.

Witnesses

Detectives have been scanning CCTV in the area and asked witnesses to come forward saying any information “no matter how small” could be of use.

“Maybe you were driving past or saw an incident around this time? Any information, no matter how small, could assist us in piecing together what has happened to this man,” the police said.

Fitzpatrick’s family are preparing to spend some weeks in the city by his side.

GoFundMe set up to help with the medical costs as well as accommodation for his family in Liverpool has already raised thousands.

The page, created by Gerrard Cahill, reads: “For those of you wondering what the circumstances are surrounding the page, Robbie travelled to Liverpool for the Aintree Festival.

“In the early hours of Friday morning he was found with severe head injuries.

“He is currently in hospital receiving treatment and we are trying to raise funds to support his family, who had to travel to Liverpool to be at his side, while he tries to recover from the horrific injuries he sustained, any donations big or small are greatly appreciated.”

The page has already had donations of over €5,000, with dozens of well wishers writing messages of support.

One poster said: “Total shock hearing this news, please god your on the road to recovery Rob. Sending our love.”

“Thinking of you , nothing but love for you , keep fighting brother,” another wrote.

You might also be interested in this article