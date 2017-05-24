GAA: Dubs can follow Cork’s lead and shock Tribesmen

By Damian Dolan

Dublin can cause an upset when they face Galway in the Leinster SHC Quarter-Finals at Croke Park on Sunday, says James Barrett.

The Dublin corner back believes Cork’s win over Tipperary has provided the perfect inspiration, with the Dubs now looking to pull off a similar surprise.

Tipp’s exciting and young team proved too energetic for the All Ireland champions, and with Dublin boasting a line up similarly littered with young and up and coming talent Barrett is adamant they can take the game to the Tribesmen and give them a run for their money.

“There are similarities to the Tipperary and Cork game. Cork were underdogs, came in, and they just sort of threw everything they had at them from the start,” he said.

Push on

“That’s what we’re going to be trying to do against Galway. In the first ten minutes we’re going to set up and push on from there.

“We’re going to bring it to them from the start instead of sitting back and waiting to see what they will do. We’re planning on taking it to them.

“You see that Cork win, it’s sort of blown the Championship wide open in that sense. It’s given teams that may not been seen as the top teams a chance.

“I think you take confidence from that. Even the younger lads on this Dublin team looking at that, that was a young Cork team that played there.

“So I don’t think there’s any reason they were looking at that saying they couldn’t do it as well.”

Silverware

And while Barrett believes Dublin’s young panel can only get better, and the Dubs are a side to watch for the future, there’s also no reason why they can’t challenge for silverware this year.

“That’s what everyone is saying – give Dublin a couple of years they’ll be a top team. But when you’re there you’re putting all your time and dedication into matches, you’re not looking at two or three years down the line, you’re looking at the immediate future,” said Barrett.

“So our goal obviously is to go the whole way. We’d be lying if we said we were looking at two years down the line. We want to win and we want to win this year.”

While confident that Dublin’s young charges can rise to the occasion on Sunday, Barrett is fully aware and respectful of the challenge that they face in the 2015 All Ireland finalists, Galway, who saw off Tipp with 16 points to spare in the League Final.

“I suppose as a defender I obviously focus on their forwards and what they’re bringing to the table. If you look at the names they have, it’s quite impressive,” he said.

“But you can’t look too much into Galway, you have to play your own game. We’re focusing on our own system of play but obviously we’ll have to adapt that as well to what Galway will bring.

Confidence

“Look, Galway, I suppose they had a great League when you look back on it. They’re going to have confidence and momentum going into the game. A team on a high like that you have to be wary of. They’re going in with a buzz around the camp.

“We know what they’re going to bring. The forwards they have are exceptional players. We’ve prepared well, we know what we have to do to beat them. Come Sunday it hopefully works out well for us.”

You might also be interested in this article