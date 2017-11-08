Bewley’s is back

November 8, 2017

One of Dublin’s most famous cafés and landmarks reopened its doors last week after almost three years of renovations.

Bewleys on Grafton Street closed in 2015 for a €12 million refit. The ground floor and mezzanine reopened last week.

The second phase will be completed in March when the café’s capacity will be 500 customers.

The building has been opened up to allow in more natural light and windows by the artist Harry Clarke have been restored along with the banquettes, open fireplaces, and Egyptian-motif façades on Grafton Street and Johnson’s Court.

There is also an Italian-style coffee bar where customers can stand towards the front. Paddy Campbell, who took over the Bewleys company in 1986, said that the renovation was a “dream come through”.

He said: “At a functional level, customers will experience a place that has been designed so that we can deliver great service and the best coffees and teas in town.

“I grew up in inner-city Dublin and Bewley’s Grafton Street has always had a very special place in my heart. There are customers who’ve been coming here for 70 years, such is our legacy. And now there’s the opportunity to welcome younger generations to the wonders of the place.”

After a multi-million-euro refurbishment, the much loved and much missed café is ready to welcome back customers serving world-class coffee, tea and pastries.

Regulars will find the uniquely outstanding elements of the original café have been carefully restored including the Harry Clarke windows, the banquettes and open fireplaces as well as an open-concept bakery so customers can see old favourites such as the Sticky Buns and new delights like Bewley’s Café Gourmand being crafted by some of Europe’s finest pastry chefs and bakers.

