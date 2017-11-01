Drones discussed at IIBN TLICN event

Drones, e-payments and ANPR discussed at IIBN TLICN networking event

The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN) and Irish International Business Network (IIBN) met last week for their annual joint networking event, writes Anne Geaghan

Colm Lyon, a former chairman of Irish Internet Association was the keynote speaker and spoke about the digital payments company he founded for limited companies and sole traders, Fire.

A Fire business account is a digital account for bank transfers, debit card purchases and personal payments to and from Fire users. It is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and it registration is open to businesses incorporated in the United Kingdom or Ireland with directors/ owners resident and/or citizens of the EU (and other countries available on request).

Ian Tansey of Pro Drone Worx gave a presentation on the growing use of drones (above) in construction projects for inspections, tracking progress, and mitigating risk. Kieran Tarpey of planning consultants En-trust, of Galway and Warrington, outlined his company’s services ranging from traditional planning to 3D modeling.

Louis and Conor Greeley from Car Flow spoke about their Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems car park management business for retailers and landowners throughout the UK.

Sean Daly of TLICN said his organisation and the IIBN complement each other so well it is to the benefit of the wider Irish community. Guests applauded Fionnuala Pender’s recent appointment as Co-Chair of IIBN.

