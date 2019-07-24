Drogheda ready for Fleadh Cheoil

07/24/2019

Louth County Council has invested heavily in Drogheda’s local infrastructure to ensure the town is ready ahead of next month’s Fleadh Cheoil Na hÉireann.

The fleadh is the world’s largest celebration of Irish music, language, song and dance. Over half a million people attended the weeklong event last year.

The Fleadh Executive Committee is expecting many more for this year’s event, with many thousands set to travel from as far as the USA and Australia.

Tickets are now available to purchase for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2019 and the line-up of events and performances will take place every day from Sunday 11th through to Sunday 18th August 2019.

Louth County Council has invested in local amenities to ensure that the Louth town – and its surrounding areas – are prepared for the crowds to pour in.

The Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, pointed out that substantial investment in the town has led to significant improvements in almost every street.

“Drogheda will capitalise on the long term benefits of the Fleadh as the international spotlight is again set to shine on the town. This will be good for the town, for business and the community,” she said.

This year’s Fleadh boasts some of the country’s most talented traditional musicians, singers and dancers, including, among many others, Nathan Carter, Martin Hayes, Damien Dempsey, Horslips and Stockton’s Wing.