Donna’s Clare Feis in Aldershot

March 7, 2018

School founder Donna Rose remembered

To Aldershot on a bitterly cold, wet wintry weekend for the late Rose School of Irish Dancing’s Clare Feis.

An Chomhdháil teacher Donna Rose founded her eponymous school in 1999 just after she passed her TCRG exam and she started her Clare Feis 15 years.

Sadly, last year’s was her last as she passed away from breast cancer a short time afterwards in March 2017. She was assisted on that memorable occasion by her husband Dominic, her mother Kit, and many members of the Rose School, and her colleagues in the An Chomhdháil branch.

But before losing her battle with cancer she left her school to the tutorship of one of her former pupils Amy Dolan.

Amy took on the responsibility of this year’s feis in memory of an amazing, universally loved lady. Appropriately, there was a set of Donna Rose Memorial Cups and her dancing daughters Clara, 12, and Amelia, 6. Amy acquitted herself admirably and was also able to call on the assistance of Donna’s widower, Dominic, and Donna’s mother, Kit.

On the first day alone there were 161 dance events to be announced, managed and presented, and between them all they managed this seemingly impossible task like clockwork, ending on time.

Donna’s legacy has indeed passed into safe hands and the future success and popularity of the Clare Feis is assured but we shall still miss you Donna.

+12

You may also be interested in: