Donegal earthquake compared to washing machine

A Donegal resident has described the moment an earthquake struck off the county’s coast.

The quake measured 1.5 on the Richter scale and it hit the Fanad peninsula, just north-east of the town of Milford before 7am on Wednesday morning.

Mary Kelly, who lives in Milford, told TheJournal.ie: “I thought it was next door’s washing machine.

“It sounded like a large bang, like an explosion in the distance. I didn’t think much of it but my husband came up and asked me did I feel the earthquake!

Tom Blake, the director of Irish National Seismic Network [INSN], which is part of the DIAS, descried the tremor as mild, but said it was “still capable of being felt”.

He told Highland Radio: “Our seismic stations picked it up as did the seismic stations in Scotland.

“It’s just at the area of being felt by people, animals would probably have felt it as well. Our seismic sensors are very sensitive and they pick up very, very minute vibrations in the Earth’s crust.”

M1.5 Earthquake in Donegal this morning recorded on INSN stations @dias_geophysics https://t.co/5p50GEeYiq pic.twitter.com/VqSDOcwojX — DIAS Dublin (@DIAS_Dublin) August 2, 2017

A spokesperson for the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies [DIAS], said: “There are reports of this event having been felt in the area around Milford.

“Events of this nature are not uncommon in this region.

“The largest event recorded in this area was a magnitude 2.2 which occurred near Clonmany on 21st November 1994.”

It’s the fifth earthquake recorded by the Irish National Seismic Network this year.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage to buildings.

