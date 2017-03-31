Donald Tusk draft Brexit negotiation strategy

The EU has said it to needs to find an imaginative solution to the reintroduction of Northern Ireland’s border after Brexit.

European Council President Donald Tusk said avoiding a return to a hard border is crucial to peace in Northern Ireland.

He was outlining the EU’s draft negotiation strategy for Brexit.

The experienced diplomat also suggested that Britain an Ireland’s Common Travel Area should be retained.

This does not clash with existing EU rules and regulations.

On the question of the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland, Mr Tusk said: “We will seek flexible and creative solutions aiming at avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. It is of crucial importance to support the peace process in Northern Ireland.”

The overall tone of the draft is that the remaining 27 EU nations will not take a punitive approach to the UK. It will be sent to all member states for approval.

Mr Tusk said: “Our duty is to minimise the uncertainty and disruption caused by the UK decision to withdraw from the EU for our citizens, businesses and Member States. As I have already said, in essence it is about damage control.

People First

“We need to think of people first. Citizens from all over the EU live, work and study in the UK. And as long as the UK remains a member, their rights are fully protected. But we need to settle their status and situations after the withdrawal with reciprocal, enforceable and non-discriminatory guarantees.

“Second, we must prevent a legal vacuum for our companies that stems from the fact that after Brexit the EU laws will no longer apply to the UK.

“Third, we will also need to make sure that the UK honours all financial commitments and liabilities it has taken as a Member State. It is only fair towards all those people, communities, scientists, farmers and so on to whom we, all the 28, promised and owe this money. I can guarantee that the EU, on our part, will honour all our commitments.

“Fourth, we will seek flexible and creative solutions aiming at avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. It is of crucial importance to support the peace process in Northern Ireland.

“These four issues are all part of the first phase of our negotiations. Once, and only once we have achieved sufficient progress on the withdrawal, can we discuss the framework for our future relationship. Starting parallel talks on all issues at the same time, as suggested by some in the UK, will not happen.

“And when talking about our future relationship, we obviously share the UK’s desire to establish a close partnership between us. Strong ties, reaching beyond the economy and including security cooperation, remain in our common interest.

“Let me conclude by saying that the talks which are about to start will be difficult, complex and sometimes even confrontational. There is no way around it.

“After more than forty years of being united, we owe it to each other to do everything we can to make this divorce as smooth as possible.

“This is also why Prime Minister May and I have agreed to stay in close and regular contact throughout this process. I intend to visit Theresa May in London before the April European Council.”

In her six page letter to Mr Tusk on Wednesday Mrs May said special attention would have to be paid to the Northern Ireland Border and to Britain and Ireland’s Common Travel area.