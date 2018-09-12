Donald Trump’s Irish visit cancelled

September 12, 2018

The Irish government have signalled that Donald Trump’s planned visit to Ireland in November is cancelled, despite the White House saying that a final decision has not yet been finalised.

Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland in November – his first as US president – will not go ahead because of scheduling issues, government sources have said.

Due to the surprise nature of the visit, and the widespread protests gathering momentum for in anticipation of his arrival, the Irish government will be relieved.

Although the total expense of the drop-in tour was yet to be costed by the government, due to the trip’s undecided details, it was also expected to cost several million euro.

The announcement of Trump’s visit, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said, took the government a “little by surprise”.

“The president will travel to Paris in November as previously announced. We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip,” Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, said of the Irish trip at a press briefing, seeming to contradict the Irish government’s view.

Trump was intending to briefly visit Ireland either before or after his trip to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I, on November 11th.

It was understood that the US president was to visit Dublin and his Trump Hotel in Doonbeg, Clare during his stay.

In light of groups announcing their intention to protest Trump’s visit, Varadkar recently stressed the importance of treating the Presidency “with the respect it deserves”.

Two separate Facebook protest events emerged to drum up support for anti-Trump displays, one of which was created by the Green Party, amassing over 28,000 notifications of interest.

Opposition leaders and politicians led some of the calls criticising the visit and stated their plans to participate in demonstrations.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both welcomed the decision, while Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Richard Boyd-Barrett of Solidarity-People Before Profit are among those who stated their intentions to join protests.

The reaction to the cancelled was mixed; while many celebrated the cancellation, others were simply taken aback.

“Delighted the vocal opposition to his proposed visit esp (sic) from Labour & Green Party has had the desired effect with the visit being cancelled. Proud we took another #IrishStand,” Labour senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said on Twitter.

If true, am absolutely delighted that #TrumpIreland visit cancelled. He should never have been invited. We have much more urgent priorities #housingcrisis #separatechurchandstate than having to deal with his hate filled & dangerous agenda. #fearofprotests — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) September 11, 2018

