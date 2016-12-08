Desk to dance floor Christmas make up tips

Christmas party invites come flooding through the letterbox at this time of year, with many of us booked up night after night as we celebrate the holidays.

A busy schedule means a lot of people end up going straight from the office to a festive bash, which can leave you looking somewhat underdone when it comes to standing next to those who have had time to pop home and perfect their party looks.

Going from desk to dance floor doesn’t have to be an arduous task though – read on for our tips on the best ways to swap your daytime look for a party-ready one in mere minutes.

Base

One way to avoid having to worry about removing all your make-up and starting again is to go for a foundation with some serious lasting power. COVERPROOF’s foundation is top of our Christmas wish list, with its unique formula including an added multi-vitamin complex helping to keep your skin healthy and hydrated for a flawless complexion. Of course, if you do want to keep an eye on your base while out on the town, it’s a good idea to pop a compact into your bag. Joan Collins Timeless Beauty’s Paparazzi Ready Compact Duo is the perfect product – featuring three products in one, a mirror, lipstick and pressed powder, to help keep your make-up flawless all night.

Eyes

Whether you like a smoky eye or prefer a smattering of sparkles, there are various ways to update your eye make-up for a Christmas party. Vincent Longo’s Creme Gel Eyeliner is one of our favourites – an eyeliner with a creamy, blendable texture meaning it can double up as a liner or a long-wearing eyeshadow.

If you’ve got a bit more time and want to experiment with different hues for a gorgeous smoky eye, The Blank Canvas Cosmetics Master Series Palette One is the way to go. The palette of neutral and chocolate colours makes it perfect for everyday make-up, with the dark browns and shimmery highlighter shade enabling you to easily glam up your look in a matter of minutes.

Lips

One of the easiest ways to switch up your look from day to evening is with a good lipstick or gloss. Choose as bold a colour as you can handle for maximum impact. The Artistry Signature Color Light Up Lip Gloss is a fantastic choice to pop in your handbag as it comes with a mirror on the side of the gloss so you can apply on the go – what’s not to love?

Leighton Denny’s Lip Duals are also a fantastic option, as they feature a double lip colour system of an extreme-wear lip stain and ultra-conditioning lipstick to ensure your look stays in place until the early hours of the morning. Apply the stain with a lip balm on top for a daytime look before going all out with the stain followed by the lipstick for night-time.

One beauty look you are sure to see a lot of this Christmas is the red lip, as it instantly updates an outfit and makes it more glamorous.

Vincent Longo’s Thinstick Lipstick is among our favourites as it’s thin enough to use as a lip liner, before filling in the rest of the lip for a gorgeous demi-matte effect. If you’re a fan of sparkles then why not give Dr.PAWPAW’s Limited Edition Red Sparkle a try.

Layer on lips for a glittery finish of your liking, or you can even apply to your decolletage to glam up any outfit.

