Desk to dance floor Christmas hair tips

You leave the house with a perfectly coiffed blow-dry, but by the end of the day your hair ends up flat and lifeless. Not a problem if you’re just going home after work, but a major issue if you have a Christmas party to get to straight from the office. But getting perfect festive tresses needn’t be a stressful process – read on for our tips on how to perfect your Christmas party hairdo from the comfort of your office.

Styling

It’s a good idea to have a beauty/hair emergency pack in your desk for this time of year, with Toni&Guy’s compact Style Fix styling tools top of the list. Whether you want straight, curly or wavy hair, these pocket-sized styling tools mean you can get the look in a matter of minutes. Just plug in and you’re good to go!

If you’re suffering from a frizz problem by the end of the day, grab some shine spray and a brush and sweep hair backwards into a sleek bun. “Neck grazing chignons and ponytails took over the catwalk at recent fashion weeks and have become the perfect accompaniment to this season’s striking beauty trends,” hair expert Andrew Collinge told Cover Media. “You can also add some texture to a slicked-back look by braiding the ponytail before wrapping it into a bun and pair with a bold dark lipstick, striking metallic eye makeup or statement earrings to give this look the perfect party feel.”

Products

For those of us that suffer from greasy roots by the end of the day, dry shampoo is an absolute must. There is a huge range of dry shampoos on the market these days, but CO by Andrew Collinge Invisible Dry Shampoo is our favourite. Spray onto the roots to absorb natural oils before shampoos, and give your hair some added volume. Andrew added to Cover Media that one of his best tips on how to do day to nighttime hair is to “braid or plait the hair in the morning and leave it for the day. Once taken out, shake the hair to loosen curls, spray some dry shampoo onto the roots and muss up, spritz with hairspray and you’re ready to go!”

Accessories

Another way to instantly update your look is to add some accessories. “Add a touch of sparkle to your hairstyle this Christmas by dressing up your look with chic accessories. Autumn/Winter catwalks saw an array of bejeweled brooches, chains and floral hair pieces teamed with soft, casual hairstyles and Rodarte and Alexander McQueen were just two of the designers that teamed heavily tousled looks with contrasting glamorous hairpieces,” Andrew told Cover Media. “The simple addition of a few accessories can transform any daytime style into a party-ready look for evening.” Raid your local pharmacy or accessory shop to stock up on some sparkling gems to place strategically in your updo.

If you’re a fan of wearing your hair up in a ponytail during the work day but prefer a loose look for an evening out, then the Christmas invisibobble is about to become your best friend. This nifty gadget allows you to take your hair from up to down with no kinks or signs of leftover style. There is also a new range just in time for the holidays – the invisibobble ORIGINALTimeToShine Collection, four new metallic treasures are available in gold, silver, chrome or rose. These are such gorgeous colours that you can even wear around your wrist as a bracelet once you’ve let your hair down for your festive night out.

© Cover Media