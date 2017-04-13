Calling emerging designers and makers!

FUTURE MAKERS 2017 IS NOW OPEN FOR ENTRIES

Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s Future Makers fund of €24,500 recognises and supports emerging Irish designers and makers.

The Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Future Makers Awards & Supports programme is now accepting online applications for 2017. With a prize fund totalling €24,500 for 2017, Future Makers Awards & Supports is one of the largest prize-funded award programmes in Europe for students and emerging makers, rewarding the next generation of Irish creatives and helping them to develop a career in the craft and design industry.

Entry to this exciting programme is free and the closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, 21st April 2017. This year, entries will be assessed by a judging panel that includes internationally renowned designer-maker Michael Eden and celebrated stylist Aisling Farinella, and will be chaired by DCCoI’s Head of Education, Training and Development, John Tynan.

Established in 2009, Future Makers Awards & Supports is one of many DCCoI initiatives supporting and investing in a new generation of talent in the craft and design sector. Divided into student and emerging practitioner categories and covering a broad range of disciplines, the Future Makers programme recognises and rewards vision, innovation and excellence in both making and the creative process among students and recent graduates.

New to the Future Makers competition for 2017 is the NFETL (National Forum for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning in Higher Education) DELTA Award Design Piece commission, worth €1,500, in association with Ireland’s Higher Education organisations. The commission for the design of the award is a joint initiative of the DCCoI with the NFETL. This competition is for the design of the prestigious DELTA (Disciplinary Excellence in Learning Teaching and Assessment) Award, 25 of which will be presented at an awards ceremony in Dublin Castle in December 2017 to higher education staff who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to teaching excellence to improve student learning.

All Future Makers Awards & Supports Categories for 2017

Open to all:

•DELTA Award Design Piece commission in association with Ireland’s Higher Education organisations: €1,500

Students Category:

•Future Makers Student Award: €2,000

•Innovation Award: €1,000

•Design Award: €1,000

•Fixperts Creative Award: €500

•Residencies/Training Supports: €1,000 x2

•Materials Supports: €500 x 6

•Exhibition Support: €500 x 2

Full details are here: http://bit.ly/studentawards2017

Recent Graduates/Emerging Practitioners Category:

•Future Makers Emerging Practitioner Award: €3,000

•Innovation Award: €1,500

•Design Award: €1,000

•Imagined Futures Award: €1,000

•Residencies/Training Support: €1,000 x2

•Exhibition/Trade Fair Support: €1,000 x 2

•Studio Support: €1,000 x 2

Full details are here: http://bit.ly/emergingmakersawards

Full details on the programme are available at www.futuremakers.ie. All applications must be submitted online at www.futuremakers.ie/application and the deadline for entries is Friday, 21st April 2016.

