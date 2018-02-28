Derry Girls bridges NI divides to become most watched show

Channel 4’s Derry Girls last week became the most-watched TV series ever in Northern Ireland, since modern records began in 2002.

Lisa McGee’s comedy, set in the 1990s just before the IRA ceasefire, enjoyed an average of 519,000 viewers – a 64.2 per cent share of the audience. It reached 54 per cent of Northern Ireland’s TV audience, including 65 per cent of 16-34 year old viewers.

Across the UK the series was watched by an average of 2.5 million viewers, making it Channel 4′s biggest comedy launch since 2004.

Creator and writer Lisa McGee said: “Derry Girls is a project very dear to my heart and I’m delighted that so many people have joined us for the ride.

“It’s particularly special to me that the Northern Irish audience has supported it in the way that they have.

“I’ve been blown away by the response to the series and am so excited that we get to do it all again with the second series.”

Head of Comedy at Channel 4 Fiona McDermott said the show’s popularity is “proof positive that Lisa’s crafted not only a proper gem of a comedy but also one which is run through with authenticity and relatability.”

The show has been commissioned for a second series.

