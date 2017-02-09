Dermot O’Leary to judge School’s Art Competition

School children across London are begin invited to submit designs for a St. Patrick’s Day banner

The Mayor of London is inviting children from London’s primary schools to design a banner for London’s St Patrick’s Day Parade. The winning banner will be carried in this year’s St Patricks Day Parade on Sunday 19 March as it travels through central London.

The parade is now in its 15th year and more than 50,000 people watch as it passes by. With pageantry, floats, marching bands, sports clubs and Irish dancing schools, it’s a wonderful sight.

The procession makes its way down Piccadilly, on a 1.5-mile (2.4km) route. It takes in some of London’s most famous landmarks, including The Ritz, Piccadilly Circus, and Trafalgar Square and onto Whitehall.

The overall winner will see their banner made up to full size and carried in the parade on 19 March. Winners can also help carry the banner on the day.

All winners will receive a prize. A range of art materials will be given to different age groups. Other prizes may be awarded for groups winners. A minimum of 10 prizes will be available. There will be no alternative to the prizes.

The work of the winners will be collected and photographed, then shown at City Hall from 13-30 March. Original works should be collected by winners / their parents / teachers.

TV presenter Dermot O’ Leary will head the judging panel.

Please read the full Terms and conditions before applying.