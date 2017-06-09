Who are the DUP?

The Democratic Unionist Party, founded and led by the late Reverend Ian Paisley, is the only Northern Ireland Party that was in favour of Brexit while most Northern Irish voters supported Remain.

Sinn Fein, which condemns Brexit and says Northern Ireland should remain in the EU on an all-island basis and which says a return to customs borders would hurt the peace process, will not be taking its seven seats in Westminster.

Although the DUP regularly votes with Conservatives in the Commons its own manifesto diverged from Theresa May’s in its support for retaining the pensions triple lock and universal winter fuel allowance.

But it shares common ground with Sinn Fein, the Irish government and Mrs May in wanting a “seamless and frictionless” border with the Republic after Brexit.

But it and Sinn Fein, the two largest Northern Ireland power sharing Assembly parties have been unable to reach agreement on restoring the devolved Stormont legislature. Talks had been suspended until after the General Election and were due to resume later this month.

With Sinn Fein’s seven MP refusing to take their seats in this Parliament these are the ten DUP MPs who will keep the Tories in power.

DUP MPs

Nigel Dodds, Belfast North: The party’s deputy leader has also served in the Northern Ireland Assembly as a finance minister.

Gavin Robinson, Belfast East: 32-year-old barrister and former Lord Mayor of Belfast. The party’s youngest MP.

Emma Little-Pengelly, Belfast South: 37-year-old mother of three is a first-time MP and sole woman in the DUP’s Westminster line-up. She was a special adviser for Rev Ian Paisley and his successor Peter Robinson.

Sammy Wilson, East Antrim: 64-year old former finance minister in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

David Simpson, Upper Bann: A Free Presbyterian and opponent of marriage equality introduced by David Cameron in the UK and Enda Kenny in the Republic.

Gregory Campbell, East Londonderry: Wants the death penalty restored.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Langan Valley: once one of the UUP’s great young hopes for the future, defected to the DUP over the Good Friday Agreement.

Paul Givan, South Antrim: campaigned to support the Northern Irish bakery that refused to make a wedding cake for a same sex wedding.

Jim Shannon, Strangford.

Ian Paisley Jr, North Antrim: Son of the Rev Ian Paisley, Northern Ireland’s former first minister and DUP founder. He is a vocal parliamentarian and a leading Brexit campaigner. He spoke warmly of one time enemy Martin McGuinness for the warmth he showed Ian Snr and his family after they decided to share power together ten years ago.

You might also be interested in this article