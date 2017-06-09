Who are the DUP?

File photo: Rev Ian Paisley to be burried today 8/5/2007 (From the left) Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, First Minister Ian Paisley, and Britain’s Prime Minister Tony Blair inside the main hall of Stormont Assembly in Belfast. The Rev Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness will be sworn in today as First and Deputy First Ministers following a deal struck between the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Fein in March. Photo: Photocall Ireland/Niall Carson/Pool/PA Wire

The Democratic Unionist Party, founded and led by the late Reverend Ian Paisley, is the only Northern Ireland Party that was in favour of Brexit while most Northern Irish voters supported Remain.

Sinn Fein, which condemns Brexit and says Northern Ireland should remain in the EU on an all-island basis and which says a return to customs borders would hurt the peace process, will not be taking its seven seats in Westminster.

Although the DUP regularly votes with Conservatives in the Commons its own manifesto diverged from Theresa May’s in its support for retaining the pensions triple lock and universal winter fuel allowance.

But it shares common ground with Sinn Fein, the Irish government and Mrs May in wanting a “seamless and frictionless” border with the Republic after Brexit.

But it and Sinn Fein, the two largest Northern Ireland power sharing Assembly parties have been unable to reach agreement on restoring the devolved Stormont legislature. Talks had been suspended until after the General Election and were due to resume later this month.

With Sinn Fein’s seven MP refusing to take their seats in this Parliament these are the ten DUP MPs who will keep the Tories in power.

DUP MPs

Nigel Dodds, Belfast North: The party’s deputy leader has also served in the Northern Ireland Assembly as a finance minister.

12/07/2014 Unionists Billy Hutchinson and Nigel Dodds address the media on the Woodvale Road in Belfast where a local orange order parade has been stopped, for the second successive year, from marching passed the nearby Ardoyne shops. Photograph: Stephen Kilkenny/Photocall Ireland

Gavin Robinson, Belfast East: 32-year-old barrister and former Lord Mayor of Belfast. The party’s youngest MP.

27/06/2012 HRH The Queen visit to Titanic Belfast. Pictured being greeted by Lord Mayor of Belfast Alderman Gavin Robinson. Editorial Use Only. No Library sales. Picture: Harrisons / Photocall Ireland

Emma Little-Pengelly, Belfast South: 37-year-old mother of three is a first-time MP and sole woman in the DUP’s Westminster line-up. She was a special adviser for Rev Ian Paisley and his successor Peter Robinson.

Sammy Wilson, East Antrim: 64-year old former finance minister in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

14/6/2011. Brian Lenihan Funeral. Northern Ireland Finance Minister Sammy Wilson at the funeral of former Minister for Finance Brian Lenihan TD, at St Mochtas Church in Porterstown, Dublin.Photo Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

David Simpson, Upper Bann: A Free Presbyterian and opponent of marriage equality introduced by David Cameron in the UK and Enda Kenny in the Republic.

Gregory Campbell, East Londonderry: Wants the death penalty restored.

3/2/2010 North Ireland Talks. DUP Gregory Campbell, left, MP of East Londonderry, speaking with the media outside Stormont today (3/2/2010). Gregory Campbell strongly dismissed recent claims by the media that the DUP were divided over the talks to devolve policing and justice. Photo: Photocall Ireland/Mark Stedman

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Langan Valley: once one of the UUP’s great young hopes for the future, defected to the DUP over the Good Friday Agreement.

Jeffrey Donaldson of the Democratic Unionist Party being advised by a member of the Gardai to leave Kildare Street, Dublin after rioters opposed to the planned ‘Love Ulster parade’, caused havoc on O Connell Street in Dublin. 25/2/2006 Pic Photocall Ireland

Paul Givan, South Antrim: campaigned to support the Northern Irish bakery that refused to make a wedding cake for a same sex wedding.

Jim Shannon, Strangford.

Ian Paisley Jr, North Antrim: Son of the Rev Ian Paisley, Northern Ireland’s former first minister and DUP founder. He is a vocal parliamentarian and a leading Brexit campaigner. He spoke warmly of one time enemy Martin McGuinness for the warmth he showed Ian Snr and his family after they decided to share power together ten years ago.

14/2/2008. 10TH MEEETING OF THE BRITISH – IRISH SUMMIT HELD IN THE ROYAL HOSPITAL KILMAINHAM DUBLIN. PIC SHOWS THE FIRST MINISTER RT HON DR IAN PAISLEY MP NORTHERN IRELAND EXECUTIVE, IAN PAISLEY JNR AND DEPUTY FIRST MINISTER MARTIN MC GUINNESS MP AT THE START OF THE BRITISH – IRISH SUMMIT IN THE ROYAL HOSPITAL KILMAINHAM. BYLINE: PHOTOCALL IRELAND

