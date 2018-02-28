Delorentos lead Irish Jam’s alternative St. Patrick’s Night

February 28, 2018

‘Oiche Eile – a night of alternative Music on St. Patrick’s Eve’

‘The Irish Jam presents…’ is the promotional wing of ‘The Irish Jam’, a radio show which goes out every Tuesday from 10pm to Midnight on WandsworthRadio.com and up as a podcast on Mixcloud the next day.

They recently celebrated their 100th show, receiving a write-up in The Irish Times for their efforts.

This year as part of their annual St. Patrick’s Day gig they’re stepping things up a bit.

In association with The Irish Cultural Centre they are bringing Delorentos and Pillow Queens over to London to play the newly refurbished venue in Hammersmith on Friday March 16th. London-Irish local favourites Video Blue and Tayne kick off the night’s proceedings.

The night is called ‘Oiche Eile – a night of alternative Music on St. Patrick’s Eve’.

Kealan Duignan, creator and presenter of The Irish Jam said “There is no end of options for live traditional music or Irish dancing on St. Patrick’s weekend. At The Irish Jam we’ve always been abo

ut celebrating and championing talented Irish artists no matter what the genre. We’re very excited to offer London a lineup of some of the best alternative Irish acts out there”.

“Tayne and Video Blue will get the night underway with both acts offering a blend of electronica, guitar-driven alt-pop with a live experience unlike anything you’ve seen before. They are two of the most exciting London based Irish acts around at the moment.

“They will be followed by Pillow Queens, an all girl punk-pop DIY 4-piece band with Dublin accents that burst onto the Irish music scene in 2017 with their debut single ‘Rats’. They launch their second EP ‘State of the State’ on the same day as the gig on March 16th and they go on tour in Ireland and the UK this April.

“We’re delighted to complete the lineup with our headliners Delorentos, who have been a mainstay in the Irish music charts since the mid 2000s. With four studio albums under their belts so far (one of which won the prestigious Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year award) they will be releasing their much-anticipated fifth album in the next few months and this gig comes ahead of an Irish tour in April.

“Their live gigs are legendary and we cannot wait to see them live in a rare London appearance.”

Early Bird tickets are available through Event Brite for just £10 , admission on the door is £15.

www.eventbrite.co.uk

