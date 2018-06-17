Deliveroo: Have your kayak and eat it

June 17, 2018

Deliveroo launch new way for Dubliners to enjoy their takeaway

Diners in Dublin who fancy ordering takeaway have a new delivery option – by kayak along the city’s Grand Canal.

Deliveroo launched its new service last week to make the most of Dubliners catching the sunshine by the canal’s banks. It is already delivering to the city’s public parks.

To celebrate the current glorious weather and to feed hungry workers on their break, Deliveroo are now offering to deliver you your food via kayak along Dublin’s Grand Canal. Operation kayak was launched last week with the support of the Canoe Centre.

Deliveroo sent a kayak, controlled by an experienced kayaker down the canal along Richmond Row with a delivery of burritos from a restaurant called Boojum.

The company said: “We’re delighted that our customers are enjoying great food and getting out in the good weather, while it lasts “We know that taking in as many sunshine hours as possible is very important. Our extreme kayak delivery along the Canal ensures that those stuck in the office all day need waste no time in catching up on rays after work.”

A Deliveroo spokeswoman said: “We’re delighted that our customers are enjoying great food and getting out in the good weather, while it lasts.

“Our extreme kayak delivery along the canal ensures that those stuck in the office all day need waste no time in catching up on rays after work.

“Our mission is to get people the food they want, wherever and whenever they want. We are always trialling new methods of delivery – and this week there have been a few riders trading in their bicycles for kayaks, to make deliveries to people sitting on the side of the canal.