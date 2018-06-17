Deliveroo: Have your kayak and eat it

June 17, 2018
Deliveroo Have your kayak eat it
NO REPRO FEE 07/06/2018 Deliveroo is Rollin’ on a River. Pictured are (LtoR) Fintan Lawlor, Sarah Kilcoyne, Laura O Sullivan and Donal Pywell with Jessica Flinter who deliver food in kayak this evening, along Dublin’s Grand Canal is a Deliveroo rider taking advantage of the gorgeous weather delivering an order to some hungry customers. With the support of the Canoe Centre, Deliveroo were able to make some evening deliveries to customers relaxing along the Canal. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Deliveroo launch new way for Dubliners to enjoy their takeaway

Diners in Dublin who fancy ordering takeaway have a new delivery option – by kayak along the city’s Grand Canal.

Deliveroo launched its new service last week to make the most of Dubliners catching the sunshine by the canal’s banks. It is already delivering to the city’s public parks.

To celebrate the current glorious weather and to feed hungry workers on their break, Deliveroo are now offering to deliver you your food via kayak along Dublin’s Grand Canal. Operation kayak was launched last week with the support of the Canoe Centre.

Deliveroo sent a kayak, controlled by an experienced kayaker down the canal along Richmond Row with a delivery of burritos from a restaurant called Boojum.

Deliveroo Have your kayak eat it
NO REPRO FEE 07/06/2018 Deliveroo is Rollin’ on a River. Pictured is Jessica Flinter deliver food in kayak this evening, along Dublin’s Grand Canal is a Deliveroo rider taking advantage of the gorgeous weather delivering an order to some hungry customers. With the support of the Canoe Centre, Deliveroo were able to make some evening deliveries to customers relaxing along the Canal. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

The company said: “We’re delighted that our customers are enjoying great food and getting out in the good weather, while it lasts “We know that taking in as many sunshine hours as possible is very important. Our extreme kayak delivery along the Canal ensures that those stuck in the office all day need waste no time in catching up on rays after work.”

A Deliveroo spokeswoman said: “We’re delighted that our customers are enjoying great food and getting out in the good weather, while it lasts.

“Our extreme kayak delivery along the canal ensures that those stuck in the office all day need waste no time in catching up on rays after work.

“Our mission is to get people the food they want, wherever and whenever they want. We are always trialling new methods of delivery – and this week there have been a few riders trading in their bicycles for kayaks, to make deliveries to people sitting on the side of the canal.

Pope to visit Mayo when he goes to Ireland

Related News

Larissa Tormey From Russia With Love
0 Shares June 17, 2018 in Entertainment

Irish dancing: CRDM Ulster Championships
0 Shares June 17, 2018 in Entertainment

Cork Midsummer Festival celebrates 250 years of circus
0 Shares June 17, 2018 in Entertainment

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register