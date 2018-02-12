Deely praises London’s courage after dramatic late comeback

February 12, 2018

By Damian Dolan

London manager Ciaran Deely praised his side’s courage after they scored a dramatic late equalising goal to snatch a share of the spoils against Limerick.

Midfielder Anthony McDermott found the net in the 76th minute at McGovern Park on Sunday to tie the game at 2-8 a piece, and leave the Exiles unbeaten in their last two games and fourth in the Division 4 table.

Josh Ryan bagged his second goal of the game in the 68th minute, and added to Seamus O’Carroll’s injury-time strike, left London needing a goal.

“It was hard to see where the goal was going to come from for us,” Deely told the Irish World. “They put 14 men behind the ball.

“But for Tom Waters to step up and then Ryan Elliott to go by two men that took a lot of courage. To get a point from the game at that stage was big.”

But it was mixed feelings for Deely and his charges after Adrian Moyles’ double looked to have set the home side up for victory with six minutes to go, but the Exiles couldn’t see the game out.

“We had three really good chances to finish out the game and we didn’t take any of them. So disappointed not to win,” added Deely.

“But to have played average and still got points against Limerick, you’d have to be relatively happy.”

You might also be interested in this article