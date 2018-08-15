Death of Travellers’ Rights’ Nan Joyce

August 15, 2018
Death Travellers Rights Nan Joyce
Well know campaigner for travellers rights, Nan Joyce’s funeral took place today (10/8/18) in Dublin. Travellers representative Nan Joyce at a Traveller’s Council meeting in Dublin in 1984. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

One of Ireland’s first, and best-known, Travellers’ Rights activists, Nan Joyce, died last week, aged 78

Born in Tipperary, Nan was the second eldest in a family of 11 and was raised travelling across Ireland with her family. In the early 1980s, she cofounded the Committee for the Rights of Travellers and later became the first member of the Travelling community to stand as a candidate in Ireland’s 1982 General Election.

In 1988 she wrote her autobiography which was included in the women writer’s volume of the ‘Field Day Anthology of Irish Writing’.

In 2010 she was given a lifetime achievement award by President Mary McAleese.

Love/Hate actor John Connors paid tribute to his grand-aunt on Facebook: “She was one of the first major Traveller activists. She helped Travellers up and down the country to access basic needs and services and rallied for equality for decades.

“She famously received a standing ovation in Brussels in front of a number of Nobel prize winners. The woman was a force of nature. Luka Bloom wrote an incredible song about Nan and another heroic woman, Rosa Parks.

“Nan is gone now but she’ll never be forgotten and I hope her fighting Irish Traveller spirit lives on in the new generation.”

Ms Joyce’s nephew Bernard said his aunt would be remembered for “rising above the hatred, prejudice with integrity and respect for human rights”.

Another nephew, Mark Donohoe, from Belfast, said on Twitter: “With great sadness, my aunt Nan Joyce has passed away peacefully in Dublin this evening. She had worked tirelessly for human rights for decades in Ireland, north and south. I’ve always been proud of her and the work she has done for our people. Chuid eile i síocháin. Rest in peace,” he said.

You may also be interested in:

London-based Clare man’s poignant letter prompts huge response

Related News

Are adults using Facebook to fulfil attachment needs?
0 Shares August 17, 2018 in Entertainment, News

Survey Launched about experiences of LGBT+ migrants in Ireland
0 Shares August 16, 2018 in Entertainment, News

President marks 20th anniversary of Omagh bombing
0 Shares August 15, 2018 in News

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register