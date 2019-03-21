Death of popular former north London publican

We are sad to announce the passing of Kathleen Flattery (nee Byrne) formally of Kiltegan, County Wicklow. She passed away peacefully with her family around her.

Kathleen trained as a nurse in Whipps Cross hospital in East London.

Along with her husband, Sean Flattery, she later ran several popular pubs in North London including The Mulberry Tree in Holloway Road.

Since Kathleen and Sean’s retirement in 2000 they have lived in Stamford Hill.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Sean, their three children, Imelda, Johnny and Catherine, and her grandson Finlay.

Kathleen’s remains will be received into St Ignatius Church N15 6ND on Wednesday 3 April.

The requiem mass will be at 10 am. There will then be a cremation service at Enfield Crematorium at 11:30 am followed by refreshments at Mannions Prince Arthur, 158 Broad Lane N15 4QJ.