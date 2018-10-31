Death of Hertfordshire GAA treasurer Joe Costello at 93

The Irish World was saddened to learn of the death last weekend of the long-serving treasurer of the GAA’s Hertfordshire County Board, Joe Costello, at the age of 93.

Joe was originally from County Clare but made his home and his family in Luton.

A life-long GAA supporter he was a member of St Dympna’s.

The publisher of the Irish World, Paddy Cowan, who knew Joe for the past 50 years, said of Joe: ”A nicer, kinder, more decent man you’d never meet, he was committed to his family and to the GAA.

“My sympathies go to (his widow) Monica (from Dublin), and their three daughters, Jacinta, Patricia, and Theresa and their sons Michael, Mark, and Declan.”

The funeral will be next week at the Holy Family Church, Freshwater, Luton. Remains will rest in the church from 7:00 pm Tuesday 6 November. Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon Wednesday 7 November. Burial at The Vale Cemetery on Hitchin Road in Stopsley in Luton.