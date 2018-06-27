Daughter of Bobby Kennedy to visit Wexford for conference

Kerry Kennedy, the American human rights activist and daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, US Presidential campaign strategist for the Bush, McCain and Kasich campaigns John Weaver, broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, politicians, news correspondents and leading global academics will all join in the discussions at this year’s annual Kennedy Summer School which will take place in Co. Wexford this 6-8 September.

This year’s Summer School will focus on topical issues in Irish and U.S. politics with leading expert speakers from both sides of the Atlantic.

More than 40 guest speakers will participate in debate on a wide range of subjects with the U.S. and Brexit to feature prominently. Also taking place on 6 September will be a Tea Party in the yard at the Kennedy Homestead in Dunganstown in memory of Ireland’s most famous tea party when President John F. Kennedy stood in the yard of his ancestral home in New Ross and drank a cup of tea with his Irish cousin Mary Ryan.

Celebrity chefs will host the event and entertainment will also be on offer. The Kennedy Summer School, in the home town of one of Ireland’s most famous emigrant families, will take place in New Ross in County Wexford.

For further details and tickets for the 2018 events see kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 00 353 51 421255

