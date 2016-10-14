Food for thought when it comes to dating

When it comes to what turns you off in love everyone is different, and there are literally millions of bugbears and niggles that we can each relate too.

Whether it’s bad teeth or bad manners, the list is endless, but a growing number of us are now turning down potential partners due to their eating habits. And by eating habits we don’t just mean eating with their mouth open!

New research has found that 34 per cent of people would be put off dating a vegan, and men are more bothered about vegetarianism than women, while 77 per cent over all said they would not consider becoming veggie if their long-term partner asked them to.

Dating app Trueview.me surveyed 1000 men and women in the U.K., and as well as the meat question, it was also discovered being too health conscious can also have a disastrous impact on love. Twenty one per cent of those surveyed wouldn’t like to date a calorie counter, preferring instead someone who lets go every now and again. On the flip side 28 per cent say eating too much junk food is a big no no.

Alcohol consumption also raised eyebrows, with 21 per cent of people confessing they wouldn’t want to date someone who drinks excessively and 11 per cent saying no to a tee totaler. Fussy eaters would put off 19.5 per cent of people.

First date etiquette was also examined, with 30 per cent cringing at someone eating too loudly and 29.1 per cent getting annoyed by a date who talks with their mouths full. Checking your phone, a habit we are all guilty off, didn’t fare well either, with a quarter of those quizzed finding this really rude behaviour.

