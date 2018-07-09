Danny Sullivan wants your vote for Construction Award

July 9, 2018

Danny Sullivan Group says it has been putting emphasis on diversity, mental health and equal opportunity

The Danny Sullivan Group (DSG) is looking for people to vote for it as “Best Construction Supplier to Work With” in the Construction Enquirer Awards to be announced next month.

The original company was jointly founded by Kerryman Danny O’Sullivan in 1981, following an earlier venture with an uncle, when he was just 16 in 1971. In 1986 it became the Danny Sullivan Group as most people now know it.

The company has since grown into a firm that employs 1,500 staff across the UK on some of the biggest infrastructural projects of the day, including Crossrail, Hinkley Point the M25, M4 and A14.

It has 60 people in its head office, four health and safety teams and 12 Operation Managers.

In 2011, Danny’s son, Timothy O’Sullivan, became Managing Director and oversees the daily running of the company.

The company said that, in line with Timothy’s transformation of the firm into a 21st century construction services company, it had recently implemented a series of initiatives to focus on the wellbeing of its employees because they, in turn, benefit the clients and customers.

“Over the last 30 years, there has been a shift in behaviours and attitudes in the construction industry regarding equality, diversity and inclusion.

“We at Danny Sullivan Group consider equality and diversity in the workplace to be fundamental to the operation of a successful project and business.

“We have aligned our focus towards the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health (and) are engaged with Mind and Mates in Mind and with their guidance have devised the Danny Sullivan Group Mental Health Champions to remove the stigma that surrounds mental illness and provide our employees with the opportunity to seek support and help.

The company said it is also increasingly focused on opportunities for women as an underrepresented group in the industry.

To this end it has been working with Kath Moore’s ‘Women into Construction’ in partnership with the Construction Industry Training Board to create new opportunities for women by offering training to upskill and offer onsite positions.

The public vote opened last week on 2 July and is open until 8 August to determine the Top Ten Winners in each category to be announced on the 13 August.

www.ukconstructionweek.com/construction-enquirer-awards/vote-now/category/181