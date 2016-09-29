Daniel O’Donnell tour and album

Daniel O’Donnell announces his 2017 UK tour and a new album

Donegal singer’s company earned £2.46m last year

Tickets are on sale for Daniel O’Donnell’s 2017 UK tour, to promote his I Have a Dream album, writes Fiona O’Brien

The new album features 20 songs including ballads, country tracks and pop hits from the seventies. Although not out until 28 October, it can be pre-ordered as a CD or digital download. And fans can get a special early bird price of £4.99 if they buy it from iTunes.

Tickets for the 12-date tour, which ends with two nights at the London Palladium in May, went on sale last Saturday. It follows a hugely successful year for Daniel, whose rose even further following his appearance on BBC One’s Saturday night family show Strictly Come Dancing .

The exposure contributed to Donegal Daniel’s reported profits of €2.86 million (£2.46m) last year. The records, released by his firm DOD Promotions Ltd to Ireland’s Companies Office, show a decrease in profits of €45,782 (£39,397) coinciding with his decision to take a career break in February because ‘life is short’.

Most of his profits were earned by his touring company Brockwell Ltd. Daniel is currently working on the latest series of Daniel and Majella’s B&B Road Trip shown on UTV.

Check out Daniel’s Tour dates

Thursday 20 April Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Friday 21 April Opera House, Blackpool

Saturday 22 April St David’s Hall, Cardiff

Sunday 23 April New Theatre, Oxford

Thursday 25 April Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Wednesday 26 April De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Thursday 27 April City Hall, Sheffield

Saturday 29 April Victoria Hall, Stoke On Trent

Sunday 30 April The Lowry, Manchester

Tuesday 2 May Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Wednesday 3 May Barbican, York

Friday 5 May Palladium, London

Saturday 6 May Palladium, London