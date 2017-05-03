Wee Daniel announces December pre-sale

Daniel O’Donnell has announced a pre-sale for his upcoming December tour, in the same week that he plays the London Palladium twice.

The Donegal crooner will return to the UK at the end of the year, but this week he is already in the UK, having played Edinburgh on Tuesday, before a show in York today (Wednesday) before playing the iconic Palladium this Friday and Saturday.

It was recently revealed that the 55-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was, surprisingly, the most searched for celebrity in the Falkland Islands.

The islands, some 12,746km away from Daniel’s native Donegal, is not renowned for making country superstars, but the genre seems to be so popular amongst its 2,563 residents that Daniel is the star that the population wants to keep up with online the most.

And in keeping with his online and youth following, Daniel was recently filmed ‘dabbing’ behind the scenes at the Late Late Show with Nathan Carter.

The 26-year-old Liverpudlian was teaching his mentor how to pull off the trend dance move backstage for the special country show, which also featured Philomena Begley and Declan Nerney.

In the height of the fun, Daniel exclaims “does this mean I get a younger audience??”.

