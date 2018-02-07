Daniel O’Donnell tells fans to get hearing checked

February 7, 2018

Daniel O’Donnell has urged many of his fans to get their hearing checked. He and his wife Majella did so as ambassadors for a worldwide Campaign for Better Hearing.

In Ireland the Hidden Hearing campaign encourages over-fifties to have their hearing tested and educate themselves about hearing loss.

Daniel said a hearing aid had made a “huge difference” in his late mother Julia’s life.

“It brought her back into the swing of things. She would be fine on a one-to-one when you were talking with her. But if we were all in the house together, mammy would be just sitting, as if she wasn’t interested.

“She was amazed when she got the hearing aid. We turned the television up to where she would have it and she said, ‘I didn’t have the TV up that loud’.”

He thinks older people are reluctant to have their hearing tested because they would “think that it’s giving in to something”.

“The strange thing about it is that we wear glasses all the time, and I think the reason for that is that you can’t manage without the glasses. If you can’t see something, you can’t see something. If you can’t hear, you turn up the sound on the television or the radio, or you ask people to repeat and you do compensate. I think if you just realise the benefit and it doesn’t really matter – so what if you have a hearing aid?”

“I have no ‘visible’ hearing loss, thank God. But I suppose for the past 20 years I’ve worn ear monitors. Although they’re very close to you, they’re not as loud as the monitors would be in years past. But a lot of people in the music business do have reduced hearing.

“In the early days, certainly, the sound onstage was loud, but now, I wouldn’t be as loud as the pop or rock but still, it was loud – there’d be a fair din in your head on the way home after a dance.”