Danger for Donegal Donkeys

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Financial troubles could lead to donkeys deaths

More than 70 donkeys are at risk of being put down at a struggling animal sanctuary in Co. Donegal.

Donegal Donkey Sanctuary, based in Raphoe, has been facing financial troubles of late due to a poor harvest, rising costs and a lack of funding.

Danny Curran, who runs the sanctuary with his wife, Sandra, and their two young children, admitted that finances had depleted to an “unprecedented level” and, as a result, they would be faced with some tough choices.

“There is simply nowhere else for these beautiful creatures to seek refuge and find someone to advocate for them.”

The centre opened in 2006 and says it has rehabilitated and rehomed 600 animals since then.

However, due to the current situation, its stables are full, despite a growing list of more donkeys needing attention.

Mr Curran said that he believes the sanctuary could remain operational for the coming weeks but that the chances of making it through the winter are virtually non-existent.

He appealed to anyone who could help support the centre – which can cost up to €1,400 (£1,175) a week to run – in the hope of keeping it open for longer.

Ideally they’d look to use these funds to ensure some stability in the short-term before establishing a more concrete plan.

The centre has set up a Go Fund Me campaign for anyone who wishes to contribute a donation.

This can be found at: www.gofundme.com

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn