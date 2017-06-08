London ref appeals for safe return of his Tipp flag

London GAA: Where’s my Tipp flag?

A London referee has put out a public request to get his beloved Tipperary flag back after it was stolen from his van while he was refereeing a club game last night.

Dan Sutton, of Kilburn Gaels hurling club, was the official for the Div. 2 hurling game between Thomas McCurtains and Granuaile in Goodmayes yesterday evening.

The game finished with a 4-14 to 0-8 victory for the home side McCurtains who face Brothers Pearse in the first final at the new McGovern Park this Sunday.

It was only after the game that Tipperary-fanatic Dan realised that his flag was stolen when he returned to his yellow van.



When asked if he had any suspects of who might have taken it in retaliation for any contentious decisions during the game, Dan replied: “No, sure it’s a Tipperary flag, everyone would want one. If you were from Tipperary you’d understand.

“I can’t sleep at night thinking that someone from Clare or Galway or Kilkenny has it.”

If anyone can help with information for Dan’s appeal, and to help solve his sleepless nights, then please get in touch via fionao@theirishworld.com

