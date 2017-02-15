Cuticle care know how

It doesn’t matter how great your nails look – if your cuticles aren’t in top form, it ruins the finish. It takes little effort to maintain your fingertips and with the right products, methods and tools you’ll have nails to envy.

As Vivienne Curran, Senior Therapist at Kam Hair And Body Spa, Lossiemouth, points out to Cover Media, many people overlook their cuticles. It isn’t just essential to aesthetic though as she notes cuticle care also ensures our nail beds are strong and healthy.

To begin with, she suggests using cuticle oil – like OPI Avoplex Cuticle Oil To Go, Sally Hansen Vitamin E & Cuticle Oil or Dadi Oil, highly recommended by Mayfair’s Hiro Miyoshi salon manicurist Natalia Josan.

“To get your cuticles in pristine condition, you should firstly massage cuticle oil into the cuticle,” Vivienne explains. “This is great for softening them and making them easier to manage.”

Although the next part isn’t the most pleasant, it’s important. Using a pusher, often made of wood or metal, gently nudge the cuticles back to expose the nail underneath and give a healthy finish.

To polish off the whole regime you need to lavish your fingertips in cuticle cream.

“There are some great cuticle moisturising creams and hand creams out there too, which you can use daily to give your cuticles and nails some extra care,” Vivienne noted.

Burt’s Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Creme, Clinique Deep Comfort Hand and Cuticle Cream and Eve Lom Cuticle Cream are just a few suggestions!

Other tips you can follow to keep things in great condition after all the effort you’ve made is to always using a base coat to prevent your nails and cuticles from staining, wash your fingertips properly and regularly nourish through creams.

“Properly filing and buffing your nails will also push back the cuticles and make your nails appear healthier and avoid them breaking,” Vivienne also advised, “Whatever you do, do not cut your cuticles as it can lead to the spread of bacteria or an infection and can cause nail damage.”

© Cover Media