How to customise your nail polish with eyeshadow

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



We’ve all dropped an eyeshadow palette or pan and felt heartbroken as all of those gorgeous colours smash into a thousand pieces.

But once the overwhelming feeling of despair sweeps over, worry not, as there is a clever way for you to reuse all the broken bits. Celebrity nail artist Jenna Hipp, who counts the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Saldana among her A-list clientele, has nailed a top way to salvage the pigments.

“Don’t trash that pretty palette – instead mix the crushed eye shadow with a little topcoat to create your own custom polish colours,” she shared on her Instagram page, along with an image of a metallic purple and teal manicure. “For this super quick, easy (and eco!) look, I added a final dusting of contrasting eye shadow for a little extra wow factor.”

When using eyeshadow in your manicure, any loose powders don’t need to be crushed but any solid pieces will need to be broken up. Do this by putting the remaining eyeshadow in a plastic bag with a seal and crush with a rolling pin until it reaches a fine powder, as to avoid having any large lumps in your nail polish. Then cut a small hole in the corner of the bag and pour the powder in a jar or container, or even your old compact. Next, add clear nail polish or topcoat to create your own varnish, ideally opting for a 1:1 ratio, to ensure it goes on smoothly. If you prefer solid colour when it comes to varnish, it’s also a good idea to use a white shade as your base.

However, if the creative juices are really flowing, why not try painting on a fresh topcoat and sprinkling or tapping on the eyeshadow on top using a brush – with this DIY trick the clever manicure effects are endless!

© Cover Media