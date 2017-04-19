Cruinniú na Cásca festival a hit

Over half a million turn out for Cruinniú na Cásca free public events, in Dublin and nationwide

#Cruinniu trends nationwide as public joins celebration of culture and creativity

Almost 550,000 people turned out in Dublin and nationwide on Easter Monday for the first Cruinniú na Cásca, the large-scale free public festival presented by RTÉ in association with Creative Ireland. Cruinniú na Cásca aims to celebrate culture and creativity in contemporary Irish society through a rich variety of live music and dance, talks, coding, theatre, art and music workshops, readings and screenings, special events and more.

In addition to the events taking place across four zones in Dublin City, 31 local authorities hosted free, family-friendly Cruinniú na Cásca events in their individual counties as part of the national Creative Ireland programme.

Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD said, “I want to thank everyone who came out today to take part in our first Cruinniú na Casca, Ireland’s new culture day and an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme. I would also like to extend my appreciation and thanks to all our partners across the country who helped make today such a huge success. This was truly a day when we came together to celebrate our creativity and the energy and diversity of Ireland today.”

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes said, “We are delighted that the public has responded so positively to the first Cruinniú na Cásca . Allowing the public to come together, celebrate and engage with national events is a key part of RTÉ’s role and public purpose and through a successful partnership with Creative Ireland we have invited the country to join us in a celebration of Irish culture and creativity. It has certainly turned out to be the special and unique day we hoped it would be, in Dublin and right across the country .”

RTÉ broadcast live from Cruinniú na Cásca zones throughout the day across RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2fm and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, with regular updates on television and online.

Cruinniú na Cásca, a Creative Ireland initiative of the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, is presented by RTÉ is supported by Dublin City Council, the Office of Public Works and Transport for Ireland.

