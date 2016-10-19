Crown’s Chiswick cousin gets £21m facelift

4-star Clayton Hotel adds ballroom and 104 rooms

The Clayton Hotel Chiswick has unveiled its brand new look, which puts the emphasis on the communal hotel experience as opposed to solitary, writes Fiona O’Brien. London GAA chairman John Lacey and secretary Mark Gottsche were there, due to the chain’s sponsorship of the county teams, as was Bob Casey, CEO of London Irish rugby.

General manager of the hotel Thomas Doyle and his team were joined by senior executives from owner Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest hotel company, as well as local dignitaries and business people. The work, which was completed in just two years and has created 25 new jobs, gives the four-star standard, 227- room hotel a modern yet warm feel.

Central to the new look is the redesigned and extended 200m2 ground floor and reception area offering an attractive, welcoming bar, premium coffee outlet, revamped restaurant, and comfortable lounge area.

“People no longer spend time in their room, preferring to be in communal spaces, even if they’re on their own,” says general manager Thomas Doyle.

“We’ve provided a variety of places to sit throughout the ground floor offering different degrees of privacy as well as space to work, relax, eat, hold business meetings or chat with friends – with super-fast broadband throughout.”

A further 104 bedrooms have been added to the hotel, while all existing rooms have been upgraded and refurbished with modern bathrooms. The hotel also has a 54m2 refurbished dry gym, as well as parking for 100 cars and space for coaches. Alan McClure, co-director of Glasgow- based interior design practice Cunningham McLean, has given the hotel a strong sense of openness. A cool atrium with Italian marble flooring and a huge glass chandelier leads into the revamped public space, restaurant and bar area.

Beyond the relocated reception desk are further seating areas separated by open-shelf room dividers as well as a comfortable private library offering a greater degree of privacy.

“Creating a welcoming atmosphere was at the top of our agenda and already we’re seeing the lounge used for what it was intended. Guests can tuck themselves away or sit at the bar for a drink and a snack or enjoy the lounge areas on their own or with friends,” says Doyle.

One of the final touches was the new Grill Restaurant, with food produced by experienced head chef Gaurav Puri and his team of 15.

The simple, classic menu includes fusion dishes and starters such as Dorset crab on sour dough toast as well as steaks and fish from the grill. Main courses start from around £14.

“We also offer an Express menu for those with limited time for lunch,” says Puri.

The hotel’s Globe Bar seats up to 80 and has an extensive menu of artisan gins including Chiswick’s own Sipsmith and locally brewed Fuller’s Ales, as well as a tempting cocktail menu. Friday evenings, with a live music set, are already proving popular. The Clayton also has a carefully designed meetings and events facility that is suitable for weddings, meetings, training days, conferences, parties or dinners.

The events area, with its own entrance and foyer, can accommodate up to 400 guests within 10 stylishly decorated, purpose-built meeting and function rooms.

For information see www.claytonhotelchiswick.com