Cricklewood marks Darkness into Light walk

May 16, 2018

Musician and television presenter Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin led this year’s London leg of the annual Darkness Into Light walk in Cricklewood at the week-end.

Mental health advocate Breslin rose to fame as the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist with The Blizzards and led the fifth annual London walk in aid of Pieta House and ICAP. He also runs his own A Lust For Life wellbeing movement created to transform how we talk about and treat mental health.

The London event, organised by the Kerry Association London, saw people assemble at 2am to collect their t-shirts and then at 4.15 am at the Crown in Cricklewood hundreds of volunteers – including Ireland’s ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill – turned out in the darkness to walk or run the 5km route returning in time for the dawn.

The early dawn represents hope and is symbolic of the work of Pieta House; bringing people from darkness back into the light. The funds raised in London are equally split between the Pieta House charity in Ireland and Icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) in London and Birmingham.

Tara Cronin Chair DIL Committee London said: “I am so delighted with the turnout for the 5th Darkness into Light London walk. On the night we had over 1400 walkers which is a great credit to the Irish Community all over London.

“These events would not be possible without the support and co-operation of the Clayton Crown Hotel and all they amazing staff, Brent Council for the permissions granted and of course all of our Marshalls. This year we also had the support of Conway’s as they stepped in at the last minute to ensure our normal route could be maintained.

“Partnering with ICAP is a huge part of the walk and cannot emphasise the great work that Catherine and all the team do there. I’m looking forward to planning next year already.”

